EASA Part 147 Maintenance Training Organisation Instructor Training Initial & Recurrent
SofemaOnline supports both Initial & Recurrent Training to support Maintenance Training Instructor Learning Path.
Introduction
Part-147, in particular, 147.A.105 (f), state that the experience and qualifications of instructors, knowledge examiners and practical assessors shall be established in accordance with criteria published or in accordance with a procedure and to a standard agreed by the competent authority. There are no additional requirements or guidance published in EASA rules regarding the experience and qualification of instructors, except that it is recommended that potential instructors be trained in instructional techniques.
Instructors are nominated by the approved organisation, which keep detailed records of their qualifications and are audited by the authority. Their authorised scope of activity is then stated on Terms of Reference provided to the instructors, as well as on the instructor/ examiners/ assessors approved list.
Considering Available Options to Initial & Recurrent Regulatory & Vocational Training for EASA Part 147 Instructors
SofemaOnline provides 2 options – For Entry Level – Option 1 Part 147 Instructor Learning Diploma is Appropriate
and for Recurrent Training Option 2 which exceeds the equivalent of 35 Hours Tuition is most appropriate.
See the following details:
Option 1 – Initial Program – EASA Part 145 Part 147 Instructor Learning Diploma
Consisting of:
a) Human Factors in Aviation Maintenance (Initial) with VO
b) Part 145 Essentials with VO
c) EASA Part 147 Regulatory Training – Foundation
d) Part 66 Foundation
e) Part M Essentials for Large Aircraft with VO
f) EASA Part 145 – 147 Instructor Techniques Course – Train the Trainer
g) EASA Part 145 / Part 147 Supervisor & Assessor Training Skills Development
h) Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – Public Speaking
Normal Price when undertaken individually = 754.50 USD
Special Price to obtain your Diploma with SofemaOnline Learning Development = 520 USD
Option 2 – EASA Part 147 Instructor Recurrent Training Program
a) EASA Part 145 – 147 Instructor Techniques Course – Train the Trainer
b) Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – Public Speaking
c) EWIS Groups 1 & 2 Recurrent with voice-over
d) Human Factors Recurrent
c) Fuel Tank Safety Recurrent
Special Price for the Instructor Recurrent Training Program = 265 USD
Register here or at online@sassofia.com for the EASA Part 147 Maintenance Training Instructor Recurrent with SofemaOnline
Next Steps
Please see www.sofemaonline.com where you can register directly for either program.
For questions or additional guidance please email online@sassofia.com
