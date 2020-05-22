Staff benefits of Preferred Training Partner (PTP) clients with SofemaOnline
Support your Staff to Build Competence Now – FOC
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 22, 2020 ) Did you know that SofemaOnline’s Preferred Training Partner Program Directly supports the Staff of our Clients – At no charge to our clients!
Furthering Your Employees’ Education is Good for Business
Without a doubt, employee education is fundamental to the ongoing success of your organisation.
By increasing the value of the employee as well as developing their self-esteem so that they are able to contribute in a strong and positive l way.
With your support, we can enable your employee motivation, engagement, and loyalty.
The staff of PTP Clients are entitled to the following discounts (excluding special offers)
- 20% Discount from the standard price of any course
- 10% Discount from the standard price of Sofema Diploma Programs
This is free of charge (to the client) employee benefit which provides a specific advantage by enabling the building of competence through Vocational Training.
Next Steps
- Please share this mutually beneficial opportunity with your staff
- Invite your team to visit www.sofemaonline.com
- Choose a training or diploma by clicking here and email online@sasssofia.com
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
