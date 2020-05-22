Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Opportunity and Challenges for New Market Entrants
Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market by Product (Natural & Synthetic, Fibrin, Collagen, Gelatin, Cyanoacrylate, Albumin, Human blood), Indication (Hemostasis, Tissue Sealing), Application (CNS, Cardiovascular, Cosmetic Surgery) - Global Forecast to 2021
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 22, 2020 ) [265 Pages Report] MarketsandMarkets forecasts the Surgical Sealants and Adhesives market to grow from USD 1.87 billion in 2016 to USD 2.95 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period. The major factors that are expected to be driving the surgical sealants and adhesives market are the increasing number of sports-related injuries and trauma wounds, growing geriatric population, rising incidences of chronic diseases, increasing number of regulatory approvals for surgical sealants and adhesives, and concerns regarding blood loss during surgeries.
In addition, the growing application of surgical sealants and adhesives in several surgical procedures play a key role in the overall market during the forecast period. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the surgical adhesives market size based on product, indication, application, and region.
Opportunity: Improving healthcare systems in emerging markets
The healthcare system in emerging countries such as China, Korea, Brazil, Russia, India, and UAE is improving, with increasing government investments, rising demand for better healthcare from the large patient population, and increasing focus of global players on these emerging markets. Rising awareness about surgical sealants and tissue adhesives and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets are expected to provide significant growth opportunities to players operating in this market. Governments in emerging Latin America and Asia-Pacific countries are encouraging private investments in the healthcare sector and actively involved in developing public-private partnerships to improve access to healthcare services.
For instance, in China, the private hospitals sector is expected to maintain double-digit growth over the coming years owing to regulatory changes, increasing market demand, and growing capital investments. Public and private equity firms and venture capitalists are increasingly investing in countries such as India, China, and Japan. As per China’s healthcare reform 2020 (May 2015), the government has planned three key reforms: infrastructure development, reduction of costs, and new investment in the healthcare sector. A number of players in the global healthcare industry are focusing on capturing a greater share in emerging markets. With the growing market potential in the APAC region, many leading players in the surgical sealants and adhesives market are making significant investments in emerging APAC countries.
Challenge: Development of novel biomaterial with high mechanical properties and adhesion strength
The biomaterials used for as sealants/adhesives have certain drawbacks, such as low elasticity, toxicity effects or toxic degradation products, and poor adhesive strength that limit their applications. Therefore, none of the sealants meet all the necessary requirements to replace sutures and staples. For instance, fibrin-based sealants have high biocompatibility but lack adequate adhesion strength in a wet environment. Moreover, some of the commercially available surgical sealants/adhesives are expensive. To address this issue, research centers are focusing on introducing new cost-effective surgical sealants with enhanced mechanical properties and high adhesive strength, to further exploit the potential clinical applications of these products.
For manufacturers, it is difficult to develop inexpensive noble surgical sealants and tissue adhesives with unique features such as biocompatibility, biodegradability, sustainable hemostatic action, strong adhesion to moist tissues, non-interference with the healing process, ease of use, appropriately long shelf life, and good cosmetic results without sufficient clinical data, which in turn increases the cost of the sealant.
Key Market Players
+ Ethicon, Inc. (US)
+ Baxter International Inc. (US)
+ C.R. Bard, Inc. (US) [now a part of BD]
+ Cryolife, Inc. (US)
Ethicon is one of crucial players in the surgical sealants and adhesives market, offering biosurgery and wound closure products such as topical adhesives and sealants. The company’s biosurgery segment offers a comprehensive portfolio of products to control bleeding during surgical procedures or resulting from traumatic wounds. EVICEL Fibrin Sealant (Human) is the major product under this segment. In order to widen the product’s application areas, the company actively focuses on receiving regulatory approvals for its products across the US and other parts of the globe.
