Who are key players of the Geographic Information System Market?
Geographic Information System Market by Offering (Hardware (GIS Collector, Total Station, LiDAR), Software, Services), Function (Mapping, Surveying, Telematics and Navigation, Location-Based Service), Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 21, 2020 ) According to the new market research report on the "Geographic Information System Market by Offering (Hardware (GIS Collector, Total Station, LiDAR), Software, Services), Function (Mapping, Surveying, Telematics and Navigation, Location-Based Service), Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2025", the global geographic information systems (GIS) market size is expected to grow from USD 8.1 billion in 2020 to USD 14.5 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2025. A few key factors driving the growth of this market include the development of smart cities and urbanization, integration of geospatial technology with mainstream technologies for business intelligence, and the adoption of GIS solutions in the transportation sector.
“APAC to be the fastest-growing region in the geographic information system market during the forecast period”
APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global GIS market. With the increasing infrastructural growth in various countries in the region, GIS is expected to be used for smart city planning and urban development programs.
China is investing heavily in infrastructure development and urban area planning. This investment in the construction industry would boost the market for geospatial surveying technologies such as GNSS receivers and GIS collectors. The growth of the construction industry in Japan is creating opportunities for the GIS market in construction processes. With the emerging urban sector in India, there has been a considerable demand for geospatial technologies that can support various types of urban development projects.
Key Market Players
Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (Esri) (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Pitney Bowes Inc. (US), Autodesk Inc. (US), Trimble Inc. (US), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co. Ltd. (China), Bentley Systems Inc. (US), Caliper Corporation (US), Computer Aided Development Corporation Ltd. (Cadcorp) (UK), SuperMap Software Co. (China), Harris Corporation (US), and Maxar Technologies Inc. (US) are among a few major players in the geographic information system market.
Trimble (US) is one of the key players in the GIS market, with operations in all the major geographic regions. It is also a leading provider of location-based solutions, including 3D scanners and software solutions. Product launches and acquisitions are the major strategies adopted by the company to compete in the market. It has launched several new GIS solutions in the fiscal year 2018–2019; the company continuously focuses on the development of advanced technologies and product enhancement. The company has acquired two major businesses providing products and services that are in sync with its geospatial and surveying solutions. The company caters to a variety of end-users, including agriculture, construction, natural resources, utilities, government, and transportation and logistics.
Pitney Bowes (US) is a leading provider of customer information management, location intelligence, shipping and mailing, and e-commerce solutions. The company has an extensive geographic presence across regions, such as North America, Europe, APAC, Africa, and the Middle East. It invests lesser in R&D compared with other players in the market. The company focuses on alliances and partnerships with strategic companies to grow in the market.
