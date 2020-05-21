European Mammography Workstations Market Worth $14 million by 2024 | Increasing Burden of Breast Cancer and Rising Geriatric Population
European Mammography Workstations Market by Modality (Multimodal, Standalone), Application (Diagnosis, Advanced Imaging, Clinical Review), End User (Hospital, Breast Care Centers, Academia), Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain) - Forecast to 2024
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 21, 2020 ) [115 Pages Report] The European Mammography Workstations Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach USD 14 million by 2024 from USD 10 million in 2018.
This study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the European mammography workstations market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and the parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.
Primary Research:
Extensive primary research was conducted after acquiring a preliminary understanding of the market scenario through secondary research. Primary interviews were conducted with market experts from both the demand-side (such as doctors, radiologists, diagnostic lab technicians, professors, and professionals from diagnostic centers, breast care centers, and hospitals) and supply-side respondents (such as product manufacturers, software providers, suppliers, channel partners, and distributors) across Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and other European countries. Approximately 30% and 70% of primary interviews were conducted with the demand and supply sides, respectively.
By modality, the multimodality mammography workstations segment accounted for the largest share of the European mammography workstations market in 2018
On the basis of modality, the European mammography workstations market is segmented into mammography (X-ray) workstations and multimodality mammography workstations. In 2018, the multimodality mammography workstations segment accounted for the larger share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasingly supportive government initiatives/regulations in Europe, increasing awareness about the diagnostic efficacy of contrast-enhanced digital mammography, growing market availability of integrated mammography solutions, techno-commercial advantages associated with multimodality mammography workstations, and the rising prevalence of breast cancer.
Diagnostic screening segment to dominate the European mammography workstations market, by application, during the forecast period
On the basis of applications, the European mammography workstations industry is segmented into diagnostic screening, advanced imaging, and clinical review. The diagnostic screening segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the ongoing market transition from 2D to 3D clinical diagnostics; the market shift from single-modality workstations to multimodality diagnostic imaging; greater integration of key Diagnostic Imaging modalities with PACS, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cloud-based platforms across mature countries; and the large end-user base for mammography in Europe coupled with their ongoing integration with imaging workstations across key countries.
Germany accounted for the largest share of the European mammography workstations market in 2018
This report covers the European mammography workstations market across Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and RoE. Germany accounted for the largest share of this market in 2018. The large share of Germany is primarily attributed to the better reimbursement scenario in the country as compared to other European countries, wider acceptance of multimodality mammography workstations among major end users (such as hospitals, surgical clinics, and breast care centers), and the rising patient demand for improved cancer screening.
Key Market Players:
General Electric (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hologic Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), and FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan) are the major players in the European mammography workstations market. Other prominent players in this market include Carestream Health (US), EIZO Corporation (Japan), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Barco (Belgium), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Benetec Advanced Medical Systems (Belgium), PLANMED OY (Finland), Sectra AB (Sweden), Aycan Medical Systems, LLC. (US), and Esaote SPA (Italy).
