Infection Surveillance Solutions Market: High Growth in Developing Counties Across APAC and Latin America
Infection Surveillance Solutions Market by Product (Software (On Premise, Web Based), Services (Training & Consulting, Implementation)), End User (Hospitals, LTCs, Nursing Home, Skilled Nursing Facility, Assisted Living) - Global Forecast to 2021
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 21, 2020 ) Infection surveillance is the ongoing systematic collection, analysis, and interpretation of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) data essential for planning, implementation, and evaluation of public health practices, especially to curtail the rapid increase of nosocomial infections, such as central line-associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI), surgical site infection (SSI), ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), and catheter-associated urinary tract infection (CAUTI) in healthcare facilities.
The global infection surveillance solutions market is estimated to reach USD 508.8 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), government policies for preventing HAIs, rising healthcare expenditures, and increasing number of surgeries.
On the other hand, factors such as high cost of software, reluctance among medical professionals to adopt advanced healthcare tools, and dearth of skilled IT professionals in the healthcare industry are some factors that are expected to limit the growth of the market in the coming years.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=21857517
Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market, by Product
+ Software
+ On-premise
+ Web-based
+ Services
+ Product Support & Maintenance Services
+ Training & Consulting Services
+ Implementation Services
Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market, by End User
+ Hospitals
+ Large Hospitals
+ Medium-sized Hospitals
+ Small Hospitals
+ Long-term Care Facilities
+ Homecare Agencies & Hospices
+ Nursing Homes
+ Assisted Living Facilities
+ Other End Users (primarily includes ambulatory care centers and academic institutes)
Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market, by Region
+ North America
+ U.S.
+ Canada
+ Europe
+ Germany
+ France
+ U.K.
+ Italy
+ Spain
+ Rest of Europe (RoE)
+ Asia-Pacific (APAC)
+ China
+ Japan
+ India
+ Rest of APAC
+ Rest of the World (RoW)
+ Latin America
+ Middle East & Africa
Key Players
Some of the prominent players in the global infection surveillance solutions market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Premier Inc. (U.S.), Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands,), Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), GOJO Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Atlas Medical Software (U.S.), Deb Group Ltd (U.K.), Hygreen Inc. (U.S.), RL Solutions (Canada), and TRUVEN Health Analytics (U.S.).
Inquiry about infection surveillance solutions market before buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=21857517
The global infection surveillance solutions market is estimated to reach USD 508.8 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), government policies for preventing HAIs, rising healthcare expenditures, and increasing number of surgeries.
On the other hand, factors such as high cost of software, reluctance among medical professionals to adopt advanced healthcare tools, and dearth of skilled IT professionals in the healthcare industry are some factors that are expected to limit the growth of the market in the coming years.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=21857517
Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market, by Product
+ Software
+ On-premise
+ Web-based
+ Services
+ Product Support & Maintenance Services
+ Training & Consulting Services
+ Implementation Services
Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market, by End User
+ Hospitals
+ Large Hospitals
+ Medium-sized Hospitals
+ Small Hospitals
+ Long-term Care Facilities
+ Homecare Agencies & Hospices
+ Nursing Homes
+ Assisted Living Facilities
+ Other End Users (primarily includes ambulatory care centers and academic institutes)
Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market, by Region
+ North America
+ U.S.
+ Canada
+ Europe
+ Germany
+ France
+ U.K.
+ Italy
+ Spain
+ Rest of Europe (RoE)
+ Asia-Pacific (APAC)
+ China
+ Japan
+ India
+ Rest of APAC
+ Rest of the World (RoW)
+ Latin America
+ Middle East & Africa
Key Players
Some of the prominent players in the global infection surveillance solutions market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Premier Inc. (U.S.), Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands,), Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), GOJO Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Atlas Medical Software (U.S.), Deb Group Ltd (U.K.), Hygreen Inc. (U.S.), RL Solutions (Canada), and TRUVEN Health Analytics (U.S.).
Inquiry about infection surveillance solutions market before buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=21857517
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.