Danone (France) and Yakult Honsha (Japan) are the Major Players in the Probiotics Market
The Demand For Liquid Probiotics is Larger When Compared To Dry Probiotics, Owing to Its Application in Yogurt, Which is the Most Popular Source Of Probiotics.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 21, 2020 ) The global probiotics market is estimated to be valued at USD 49.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 69.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The probiotics market is driven by the growing popularity of functional foods such as yogurt, particularly in emerging countries of the Asia Pacific. The increased demand for dietary supplements in the North American region is further projected to boost sales of probiotic dietary supplements in the region. The ban on the use of antibiotics particularly in the European region is projected to create growth prospects for probiotics manufacturers in the coming years.
Key players in the global probiotics market include Chr. Hansen (Denmark), DowDuPont (US), Danone (France), Yakult Honsha (Japan), and Nestlé (Switzerland). Expansions and new product launches were the core strengths of leading players in the probiotics market. These strategies were adopted by key players to increase their market presence. It also helped them diversify their businesses geographically, strengthen their distribution networks, and enhance their product portfolios. Market leaders such as Chr. Hansen (Denmark), DowDuPont (US), Danone (France), Nestlé (Switzerland), and Yakult Honsha (Japan) are focusing on tapping the potential markets through expansions and new product launch.
To know about the assumptions considered for the study download PDF brochure
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=69
Danone (France) is one of the major players in the global probiotics market. The company focuses on expansion and new product launch strategies to enhance its presence in the probiotics market. For instance, in 2017, Yakult Danone India expanded its presence in the Indian probiotics market by opening a manufacturing unit at Sonepat (India), to meet the rising demand for probiotic drinks. The company focuses on expanding its capacity to 2,80,000 bottles of 65 ml per day from 2,00,000 bottles per day. The company offers probiotic yogurt under various brand names, namely, DanActive, Activia, Actimel, Danacol, ProViva, and Bio. Activia was one of the top-selling probiotic brands in 2017. In 2018, the company formed a partnership agreement with Yakult (Japan) for developments associated in the probiotics market.
Make an Inquiry:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=69
Yakult Honsha (Japan) is one of the leading players in the probiotic drinks market. The company’s probiotic products are sold in over 38 countries at the global level. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of products for industries such as food & beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical. Yakult Honsha has strengthened its position in the probiotics market through expansions and new product launches. For instance, in 2017, Yakult (China) Corporation, a subsidiary of Yakult Honsha, established a branch in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, to sell Yakult and Yakult Light fermented milk drinks through supermarkets and other retail.
Key players in the global probiotics market include Chr. Hansen (Denmark), DowDuPont (US), Danone (France), Yakult Honsha (Japan), and Nestlé (Switzerland). Expansions and new product launches were the core strengths of leading players in the probiotics market. These strategies were adopted by key players to increase their market presence. It also helped them diversify their businesses geographically, strengthen their distribution networks, and enhance their product portfolios. Market leaders such as Chr. Hansen (Denmark), DowDuPont (US), Danone (France), Nestlé (Switzerland), and Yakult Honsha (Japan) are focusing on tapping the potential markets through expansions and new product launch.
To know about the assumptions considered for the study download PDF brochure
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=69
Danone (France) is one of the major players in the global probiotics market. The company focuses on expansion and new product launch strategies to enhance its presence in the probiotics market. For instance, in 2017, Yakult Danone India expanded its presence in the Indian probiotics market by opening a manufacturing unit at Sonepat (India), to meet the rising demand for probiotic drinks. The company focuses on expanding its capacity to 2,80,000 bottles of 65 ml per day from 2,00,000 bottles per day. The company offers probiotic yogurt under various brand names, namely, DanActive, Activia, Actimel, Danacol, ProViva, and Bio. Activia was one of the top-selling probiotic brands in 2017. In 2018, the company formed a partnership agreement with Yakult (Japan) for developments associated in the probiotics market.
Make an Inquiry:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=69
Yakult Honsha (Japan) is one of the leading players in the probiotic drinks market. The company’s probiotic products are sold in over 38 countries at the global level. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of products for industries such as food & beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical. Yakult Honsha has strengthened its position in the probiotics market through expansions and new product launches. For instance, in 2017, Yakult (China) Corporation, a subsidiary of Yakult Honsha, established a branch in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, to sell Yakult and Yakult Light fermented milk drinks through supermarkets and other retail.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.