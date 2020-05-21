SofemaOnline Double Discount Single Course Offer – Existing SOL users opportunity to receive a free aviation training
SofemaOnline is introducing a Double Discount Offer specially made for SOL clients and their colleagues/friends.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 21, 2020 ) Recommend SofemaOnline’s web-based learning environment solution to a colleague/friend and Receive a 20% off on your next online course!
Additional Bonus – You can build up your discounts & achieve a free aviation training course
SofemaOnline (SOL) is introducing a new offer which benefits both existing SOL clients & New Users signing up for the first time on the online training platform www.sofemaonline.com
As a SOL client, you have the opportunity to share your positive learning experience with a colleague and receive a special compliment from us.
Isn’t that great? You can do it in 2 simple steps:
Step 1: Your friend registers at online@sassofia.com as a new user quoting “20% double discount” and subscribes to a training
Step 2: You advise us that the friend was recommended by you and when we confirm the enrolment you will both get the 20% discount
Additional Saving Opportunity:
Your referrals are cumulative so you can build up credit and achieve a free aviation training course with 5 registered recommendations!
Important Notes – The offer is available until June 30th.
It only applies to courses and doesn’t include packages/diplomas
SofemaOnline’s team is constantly expanding the online regulatory training portfolio covering a variety of subjects organised in 15 categories – You can refer to it here.
If you have additional questions/need assistance, don’t hesitate to contact online@sassofia.com
What are you waiting for? Start Spreading the News
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Ilija Vodasov
Tel: 0035928210806
Email us
