For Your Man-Cave High-Quality Popcorn Machines
Finally, commercial-grade popcorn machines available to the public at very affordable prices!
For those of you who have been following our any of our press releases, or perhaps have already visited our website, then you already know we are known for our huge selection of game room products and equipment. We sell but not limited to; Arcade machine that play over 4,000 popular arcade games like Pacman, Ms. Pacman, Frogger, Donkey Kong, Missile Command and more. Additionally, we sell pinball machines, jukeboxes, and slot machines. However, we have recently expanded our product line to include high-quality popcorn machines. We are an authorized dealer for one of the best-known manufacturers of concession equipment such as popcorn machines, snow cone machines, cotton candy machines and more. The company is based here in the USA, and they are called Benchmark USA!
Here are the four different styles of popcorn machines:
Street Vendor Popcorn Machines
• Vintage looking popcorn machines
From the boardwalks of Coney Island and Palisades Park these antique styled popcorn machines will remind you of an era when vendors sold popcorn on street corners across America. Sure, to create a fun and friendly atmosphere in any location, these commercial quality machines are available as a counter-top model or with the matching trolley.
All the Street Vendor poppers feature stainless steel food-zones, 20 mil anodized kettles (for easy cleaning), heated warming decks, old-maid drawers (for un-popped kernels), tempered glass panels and an industry longest three-year parts warranty.
Features
Street Vendor poppers are available with your choice of three different size kettles to meet your production needs:
• 4 ounce = 85 quarts per hour
• 6 ounce = 127 quarts per hour
• 8 ounce = 170 quarts per hour
These kettle inners are constructed of thick gauge anodized aluminum for maximum performance and easy cleaning. Aluminum provides the best heat transfer of any "cookware approved" alloy while the 20-mil thick anodizing armors the kettle for durability and provides a super-slick surface for easy cleaning. The kettle jackets are made from stainless steel for corrosion resistance and easy cleaning.
• Key Features:
Available in three sizes: 4, 6, or 8 ounce kettles 3-year parts warranty Easy to use and maintain Heated warming deck Old-maid drawer for un-popped kernels Stainless Steel food-zone for easy cleaning 20 mil anodized non-stick kettles Tempered glass panels
Metropolitan Popcorn Machines
• Retro looking popcorn machines
Inspired by the art deco architecture of the late 1920’s and 1930’s, these popcorn machines are ideal for home theaters. Its unique design enables it to be placed against a wall for a minimal space requirement while still providing an attractive visual impact. Ordinary popcorn machines have the graphics and cosmetic appeal on the back of the popper making them unsuitable for wall placement.
The optional pedestal base provides storage for all your popcorn supplies while placing the popper at the ideal operating height. These commercial quality poppers feature an aluminum food-zone, 20 mil anodized kettle (for easy cleaning), a heated warming deck to keep the popped corn fresh for hours, old-maid drawer (for un-popped kernels), tempered glass panels and a three year parts warranty.
Features
• The Metropolitan poppers come with your choice of either a 4- or 6-ounce kettle to meet your production needs:
• 4 ounce = 85 quarts per hour
• 6 ounce = 127 quarts per hour
• Key Features:
Available with either a 4- or 6-ounce kettle 3-year parts warranty Easy to use and maintain Heated warming deck Old-maid drawer for un-popped kernels Aluminum food-zone for easy cleaning 20 mil anodized non-stick kettle Tempered glass panels
Premiere Popcorn Machines
Contemporary looking popcorn machines
Bring the movie theater experience to your home or business with this commercial grade popper. It is available in either a 4 ounce or 6-ounce kettle to meet your needs. The optional pedestal base has a two-shelf storage compartment for all your popcorn supplies.
• Key Features:
Commercial Quality: ETL Inspected to UL-197, NSF-4, CSA 22.2 Available in either a 4 ounce or 6-ounce kettle All Metal Construction Tempered Glass Panels 3 Year Warranty Easy to Clean and Operate Lighted Cabinet 20 mil anodized Non-stick kettle
Silver Screen Popcorn Machines
• Modern looking extremely high end mostly used in a commercial setting like a movie theater!
The Silver Screen Professional Popcorn Machines are our most technically advanced models. These models incorporate a separate cabinet thermostat and temperature indicator. This Benchmark USA innovation allows you to accurately control the heat in the food zone ensuring that your popcorn is always at the perfect serving temperature. Each Silver Screen model has a stainless-steel cabinet and food zone insuring years of durability.
The Silver Screen Poppers utilize a hard coat anodized, high Thermal Mass Kettle for easy cleaning and superior performance. The four-switch configuration allows for any operating situation.
They are available in a space saving 8-ounce model and a high production 14-ounce model. Either model will work on a standard 15-amp circuit so that it can be used anywhere without any additional electrical wiring.
Optional stainless-steel pedestal bases with heavy-duty casters and storage capabilities are available for either model.
• Key Features:
Stainless Steel Cabinet & Food Zone Three Year-Warranty Thermostatically Controlled Serving Temperature Four-Switch Operation Operates on a 15 Amp Circuit Optional Stainless Steel Pedestal Bases Old Maid Drawer for Kernels Anodized, High-Thermal Mass Kettles for Easy Cleaning and Superior Performance Presentation Lamp for Interior Lighting
• Features:
The Premiere poppers come with your choice of either a 4- or 6-ounce kettle to meet your production needs:
• 4 ounce = 85 quarts per hour
• 6 ounce = 127 quarts per hour
To view all products, we sell such as Popcorn machines, arcade machines, arcade games, pinball machines, slot machines, and jukeboxes visit our website at:
