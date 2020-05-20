Who are the Key Players of the GPON Market?
GPON Market by Component (OLT, and ONT), Technology (2.5G PON, XG-PON, XGS-PON, and NG-PON2), Application (FTTH, Mobile Backhaul), Vertical (Transportation, Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, MTU), Region - Global Forecast To 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 20, 2020 ) The report “GPON Market by Component (OLT, and ONT), Technology (2.5G PON, XG-PON, XGS-PON, and NG-PON2), Application (FTTH, Mobile Backhaul), Vertical (Transportation, Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, MTU), Region – Global Forecast To 2025” size is estimated to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2020 to USD 8.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8%. Major factors fueling the market growth include the high demand for GPON network for triple and quad-play services, increasing demand for high-speed broadband services, advancement in GPON technology, and trial & deployment of the 5G network.
Download PDF Brochure:-
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=86493601
Asia Pacific to be the largest market GPON during the forecast period
The GPON market in Asia Pacific has been segmented further based on the countries into China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Matured GPON industry, government spending on infrastructure, and widespread deployment of next-generation GPON networks are major factors fuelling the growth of the market in this region.
Key Market Players
As of 2019, Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), ZTE (China), FiberHome (China), DASAN Zhone (US), Calix (US), and ADTRAN (US) dominated the global GPON market.
Huawei holds the leading position in the GPON market as it has the most comprehensive array of OLT and ONT products that support GPON and 10G-PON technologies. Huawei’s GPON OLT and ONT products are the most popular GPON products in the market, primarily because of their superior quality and brand value. Huawei’s worldwide presence has enabled it to lead the global market and participate in the drafting of international standards for GPON. This, coupled with the commercial launch of XGS-PON, has enabled Huawei to gain the first-mover advantage in the 10 Gbps downlink range. Along with organic strategies, Huawei has adopted the inorganic strategy of collaboration; for instance, it collaborated with TIME dotCom jointly to build a pilot 10G-PON, aiming to provide gigabit ultra-broadband for fixed access users in Malaysia.
GPON solutions provided by Nokia include high-capacity PONs for cable operators, fixed networks for mobile transport, universal next-generation PONs, passive optical LAN, and ONT Easy Start. Nokia is considered to have the highest brand value in the market, primarily because of its strong presence in the networking market. Moreover, the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent has helped its technological innovation in GPON. This is expected to be a key factor driving the growth of this company. Nokia is the second-largest player in the GPON market. It is further cementing its position in the market by entering into agreements to test its GPON products.
Other companies involved in the GPON market are ZTE (China), FiberHome (China), DASAN Zhone (US), Calix (US), ADTRAN (US), CISCO (US), NEC (Japan), Allied Telesis (Japan), Iskratel (Slovenia), Unizyx (China), and Alphion (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Download PDF Brochure:-
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=86493601
Asia Pacific to be the largest market GPON during the forecast period
The GPON market in Asia Pacific has been segmented further based on the countries into China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Matured GPON industry, government spending on infrastructure, and widespread deployment of next-generation GPON networks are major factors fuelling the growth of the market in this region.
Key Market Players
As of 2019, Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), ZTE (China), FiberHome (China), DASAN Zhone (US), Calix (US), and ADTRAN (US) dominated the global GPON market.
Huawei holds the leading position in the GPON market as it has the most comprehensive array of OLT and ONT products that support GPON and 10G-PON technologies. Huawei’s GPON OLT and ONT products are the most popular GPON products in the market, primarily because of their superior quality and brand value. Huawei’s worldwide presence has enabled it to lead the global market and participate in the drafting of international standards for GPON. This, coupled with the commercial launch of XGS-PON, has enabled Huawei to gain the first-mover advantage in the 10 Gbps downlink range. Along with organic strategies, Huawei has adopted the inorganic strategy of collaboration; for instance, it collaborated with TIME dotCom jointly to build a pilot 10G-PON, aiming to provide gigabit ultra-broadband for fixed access users in Malaysia.
GPON solutions provided by Nokia include high-capacity PONs for cable operators, fixed networks for mobile transport, universal next-generation PONs, passive optical LAN, and ONT Easy Start. Nokia is considered to have the highest brand value in the market, primarily because of its strong presence in the networking market. Moreover, the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent has helped its technological innovation in GPON. This is expected to be a key factor driving the growth of this company. Nokia is the second-largest player in the GPON market. It is further cementing its position in the market by entering into agreements to test its GPON products.
Other companies involved in the GPON market are ZTE (China), FiberHome (China), DASAN Zhone (US), Calix (US), ADTRAN (US), CISCO (US), NEC (Japan), Allied Telesis (Japan), Iskratel (Slovenia), Unizyx (China), and Alphion (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.