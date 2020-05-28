Listing of Top Payment Gateway Vendors by 360Quadrants
PayPal, WePayand Skrillhave been listed as top players in the Payment Gateways Software on 360Quadrants.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 28, 2020 ) PayPal, WePayand Skrillhave been listed as top players in the Payment Gateways Software on 360Quadrants.PayPal is a payment partner that supports growing businesses and helps sellers operate across multiple platforms and markets. PayPal enables transfers in real-time and is very secure. WePay processes credit, debit, and ACH payments. It is a highly secure system with robust fraud detection. Skrill is available for Windows, Android, Linux, iOS, Mac, Windows Mobile, and browser. It caters to small businesses, medium businesses, freelancers, and enterprises.
360quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, is working on releasing a quadrant on Payment Gateways Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.
360Quadrants covers 36 companies in the Payment Gateways Software space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.
360Quadrants has worked on listing Payoneer, Bolt Financial Inc, Paysafe Group (Neteller), Apple Inc, eWAY, PAYTM, eWay, Judo, Jupiter, Handle, Paykun among others as the top vendors in the Payment Gateways Software Market. The platform will also provide the most granular Payment Gateways Softwarecomparisons between vendors.
Payment gateway solutions process card payments for traditional brick and mortar stores as well as for e-commerce sites. They are the equivalent of a cash register in an electronic transaction, which needs to be both convenient and secure to use. Payment gateways encrypt card data as it travels between seller and buyer. These solutions also securely authorize transactions, enabling the interface and website to proceed to the next action.
360 Scoring Methodology
Top Companies in Payment Gateways Software will be rated using the following methodology -
1. A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).
2. A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.
a) Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.
b) Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.
3. Approximately 20+in-depth parameterswill be considered for research for the Payment Gateways Software market. These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure latest developments are taken into consideration.
4. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:
a) Buyers
b) Industry Experts
c) 360Quadrants Analysts
d) Vendors (Competitors)
5. The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).
6. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.
About 360Quadrants
360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt the US $3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.
360Quadrants will also launch quadrants in fields like Video Editing Software, ERP Systems, Contract Management Software, and Call Center Software.
Contact Information:
360Quadrants
Mr. Agney Sugla
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
