Listing of Top ERP System Vendors by 360Quadrants
SAP SE, Acumaticaand OracleCorphave been listed as top players in the ERP Systems Market on 360Quadrants.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 28, 2020 ) SAP SE, Acumaticaand OracleCorphave been listed as top players in the ERP Systems Market on 360Quadrants.SAP SE offers an on-premise deployment ERP software used by 25 industries and the software is available in 37 languages. Acumatica provides cloud-based ERP software that is full-featured and easy-to-use in real-time. Oracle’s NetSuite ERP is a cloud-based solution that provides a suite of applications to Financial Management, Financial Planning, Order Management, Production Management, Supply Chain Management, Procurement, Warehouse and Fulfillment, and beyond.
360quadrants, the most granular comparison platform,is working on releasing a quadrant on ERP Systems to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.
360Quadrantscovers 29 companies in the ERP Systems space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.
360Quadrantshas worked on listing Microsoft Corporation, Odoo S.A, Sage Intacct, Inc, Frappé Technologies Pvt. Ltd., The Apache Software Foundation, Asset Panda, Dynasty, Encompass, ERPNext among othersas the top vendors in the ERP Systems Market. The platform will also provide the most granular ERP Systems comparisons between vendors.
ERP Systems is a suite of integrated applications that any company can use to collect, store, manage, and interpret data from their business activities. It is a business management software that operates in real-time. ERP uses a common database that is maintained by a database management system. ERP can share the business data and eases the flow of information across various departments between all business functions.
360 Scoring Methodology
Top Companies in ERP Systems will be rated using the following methodology -
1. A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).
2. A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.
a) Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.
b) Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.
3. Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters are considered for research for the ERP Systems market. These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.
4. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:
a) Buyers
b) Industry Experts
c) 360Quadrants Analysts
d) Vendors (Competitors)
5. The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).
6. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.
About 360Quadrants
360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt the US $3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.
360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like 3D Animation Software, Mining Software, and Performance Testing Software.
360quadrants, the most granular comparison platform,is working on releasing a quadrant on ERP Systems to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.
360Quadrantscovers 29 companies in the ERP Systems space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.
360Quadrantshas worked on listing Microsoft Corporation, Odoo S.A, Sage Intacct, Inc, Frappé Technologies Pvt. Ltd., The Apache Software Foundation, Asset Panda, Dynasty, Encompass, ERPNext among othersas the top vendors in the ERP Systems Market. The platform will also provide the most granular ERP Systems comparisons between vendors.
ERP Systems is a suite of integrated applications that any company can use to collect, store, manage, and interpret data from their business activities. It is a business management software that operates in real-time. ERP uses a common database that is maintained by a database management system. ERP can share the business data and eases the flow of information across various departments between all business functions.
360 Scoring Methodology
Top Companies in ERP Systems will be rated using the following methodology -
1. A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).
2. A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.
a) Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.
b) Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.
3. Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters are considered for research for the ERP Systems market. These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.
4. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:
a) Buyers
b) Industry Experts
c) 360Quadrants Analysts
d) Vendors (Competitors)
5. The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).
6. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.
About 360Quadrants
360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt the US $3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.
360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like 3D Animation Software, Mining Software, and Performance Testing Software.
Contact Information:
360Quadrants
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
360Quadrants
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.