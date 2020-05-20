Mice Model Market: CRISPR As a Powerful Tool in the Field of BioMedical Research
Mice Model Market by Type (Inbred, Knockout, Hybrid), Technology (CRISPR, Microinjection), Application (Oncology, Diabetes), Service (Breeding, Quarantine, Genetic testing) & Care Products (Bedding, Feed) - Analysis & Global Forecast to 2021
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 20, 2020 ) MarketsandMarkets forecasts the mice model market to grow from USD 1.11 billion in 2016 to USD 1.59 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to ongoing innovations in mice models, continuous support in the form of investments and grants, and growing demand for humanized mice models.
By Technology, the CRISPR technology segment to account for the largest share of the global mice model market in 2016
Based on technology, the market is segmented into CRISPR/Cas9, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer, and other technologies. The CRISPR technology accounts for the largest share of the global mice model market in 2016. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the fact that CRISPR is the most widely used technique due to the various advantages associated with it, such as ease of design, high efficiency, and relatively low cost.
Emergence of CRISPR as a powerful tool in the field of biomedical research
CRISPR (clustered, regularly interspaced, short palindromic repeat) is seen as a revolutionary technology for gene editing. The use of Cas9 enzyme differentiates CRISPR from other forms of genetic modification. This technology edits and rearranges genes by cutting out damaged or unwanted parts of the DNA, allowing the remaining DNA to be rearranged in a new way. Moreover, this fast, precise, and easy-to-use technology is considered as a revolutionary tool in research, and there is an intense interest to validate its therapeutic usage in humans.
CRISPR was first shown to work in mouse and human cells less than three years ago and has already been applied to a range of biological systems and disease areas. CRISPR is used in the development of genetically modified mice strains, making the process not only quicker but also less expensive. Thus, the emergence of CRISPR as a popular technology is expected to offer potential growth opportunities in the coming years.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1308
North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.
North America is accounted for the largest share of the market. North America’s leadership in the market can be attributed to the increased focus on biomedical research in the U.S., rising demands for monoclonal antibody production, nexus between CRO’s and pharmaceutical companies, continued and responsible use of animals ensured by animal care organizations, rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies, and growing stem cell research in Canada.
Asia Pacific is the third-largest market for mice model market and is slated to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The high growth in the region can be attributed to less stringent regulations on the use of animal models for research in the region, international alliances for R&D activities in China, growth in regenerative medicine, biomedical, and medical research in Japan, growing presence of global players, development of bioclusters to boost the biotechnology industry in India, ongoing biomedical research activities in Australia, and rising pharmaceutical & biotechnology R&D activities.
Key Market Players
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), The Jackson Laboratory (U.S.), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.), TRANS GENIC Inc. (Japan), Horizon Discovery Group plc (U.S.), Envigo (U.K.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), and genOway (France).
Charles River Laboratories is a leading player in the global mice models and services market. The mice models offered by the company include inbred, outbred, hybrid, immunodeficient, congenic, and genetically engineered mice. The company also offers mice modeling services such as surgical services for rodents, genetic testing services, colony management services, and health monitoring services. The strong portfolio enables the company to increase collaboration with clients—from early lead generation to candidate selection.
Request for Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1308
Recent Developments
+ In 2019, Taconic Biosciences launched ARTE10 alzheimers disease mouse model
+ In 2018, Charles River entered into a collaborative agreement with genOway inorder to access it customers with 2,000 ready-to-use knockout mouse models.
+ In 2018, Taconic Biosciences and Cyagen Biosciences entered into a strategic partnership. Under this partnership, the two companies will combine resources to provide the global scientific community with access to premium custom model design and generation services
Critical questions the report answers:
+ Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
+ What are the upcoming trends for the mice model market?
+ Which segment provides the most opportunity for growth?
+ Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
+ What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
Inquiry About Mice Model Market Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1308
By Technology, the CRISPR technology segment to account for the largest share of the global mice model market in 2016
Based on technology, the market is segmented into CRISPR/Cas9, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer, and other technologies. The CRISPR technology accounts for the largest share of the global mice model market in 2016. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the fact that CRISPR is the most widely used technique due to the various advantages associated with it, such as ease of design, high efficiency, and relatively low cost.
Emergence of CRISPR as a powerful tool in the field of biomedical research
CRISPR (clustered, regularly interspaced, short palindromic repeat) is seen as a revolutionary technology for gene editing. The use of Cas9 enzyme differentiates CRISPR from other forms of genetic modification. This technology edits and rearranges genes by cutting out damaged or unwanted parts of the DNA, allowing the remaining DNA to be rearranged in a new way. Moreover, this fast, precise, and easy-to-use technology is considered as a revolutionary tool in research, and there is an intense interest to validate its therapeutic usage in humans.
CRISPR was first shown to work in mouse and human cells less than three years ago and has already been applied to a range of biological systems and disease areas. CRISPR is used in the development of genetically modified mice strains, making the process not only quicker but also less expensive. Thus, the emergence of CRISPR as a popular technology is expected to offer potential growth opportunities in the coming years.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1308
North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.
North America is accounted for the largest share of the market. North America’s leadership in the market can be attributed to the increased focus on biomedical research in the U.S., rising demands for monoclonal antibody production, nexus between CRO’s and pharmaceutical companies, continued and responsible use of animals ensured by animal care organizations, rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies, and growing stem cell research in Canada.
Asia Pacific is the third-largest market for mice model market and is slated to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The high growth in the region can be attributed to less stringent regulations on the use of animal models for research in the region, international alliances for R&D activities in China, growth in regenerative medicine, biomedical, and medical research in Japan, growing presence of global players, development of bioclusters to boost the biotechnology industry in India, ongoing biomedical research activities in Australia, and rising pharmaceutical & biotechnology R&D activities.
Key Market Players
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), The Jackson Laboratory (U.S.), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.), TRANS GENIC Inc. (Japan), Horizon Discovery Group plc (U.S.), Envigo (U.K.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), and genOway (France).
Charles River Laboratories is a leading player in the global mice models and services market. The mice models offered by the company include inbred, outbred, hybrid, immunodeficient, congenic, and genetically engineered mice. The company also offers mice modeling services such as surgical services for rodents, genetic testing services, colony management services, and health monitoring services. The strong portfolio enables the company to increase collaboration with clients—from early lead generation to candidate selection.
Request for Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1308
Recent Developments
+ In 2019, Taconic Biosciences launched ARTE10 alzheimers disease mouse model
+ In 2018, Charles River entered into a collaborative agreement with genOway inorder to access it customers with 2,000 ready-to-use knockout mouse models.
+ In 2018, Taconic Biosciences and Cyagen Biosciences entered into a strategic partnership. Under this partnership, the two companies will combine resources to provide the global scientific community with access to premium custom model design and generation services
Critical questions the report answers:
+ Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
+ What are the upcoming trends for the mice model market?
+ Which segment provides the most opportunity for growth?
+ Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
+ What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
Inquiry About Mice Model Market Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1308
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.