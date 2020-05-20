Portable Analytical Instruments Market: Growing Food and Environmental Concerns
Portable Analytical Instruments Market by Product (pH Meters, Conductivity and Resistivity Meters, TOC Analyzers), Technology (XRF, FTIR, LIBS, NIR & Elemental Analysis), End Users (Food and Beverage Industry), Geography - Global Forecast to 2020
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 20, 2020 ) Portable analytical instruments are lightweight handheld instruments with simple infrastructure and deliver instant results, in any location and under any weather condition.
The major drivers for the market include the growing food and environmental concerns; benefits of portable analytical instruments such as low cost and easy to operate; and increasing healthcare expenditure.
In this report, the global portable analytical instruments market is segmented based on product, technology, end user, and region. By product, the market includes TOC analyzers, dissolved carbon dioxide & oxygen meters, titrators, refractometers, pH meters, spectrometers, gas analyzers, conductivity & resistivity meters, colorimeters, thermal analyzers, and others (thermometers and balances).
Target Audience
+ Manufacturers
+ Supplier/distributors
+ Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
+ Food, beverage, and agricultural analysis companies
+ Environmental testing organizations
+ Academic and research institutes
+ Venture capitalists
Technology
Based on technology, the market is segmented into spectroscopic analysis, elemental analysis, and others (thermal analysis and electrochemical analysis). Spectroscopic analysis is further segmented into X-ray fluorescence (XRF), near-infrared spectroscopy (NIR), Raman spectroscopy, Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR), Laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS), and others (ion mobility spectroscopy and spectral imaging).
End User
The end users for this market are food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, environmental testing industry, and academic and government institutions.
Geographical Region
Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The North American market is further segmented into the U.S. and Canada.
Approach
A combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches was used to calculate the market sizes and growth rates of the global portable analytical instruments market and its subsegments. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All possible parameters that affect the markets covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. Primary interviews with key opinion leaders were also used to determine the percentage shares of each subsegment and the relative differences in growth rates. The report provides qualitative insights about growth rates, and market drivers for all subsegments. It maps market sizes and growth rates for each subsegment and identifies segments poised for rapid growth in each geographic segment.
Key Players
The report includes company profiles of major market players in the global portable analytical instruments market such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), B&W Tek (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan). Other key players in this market are Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Spectris plc (U.K.), Jasco Inc. (U.S.), and HORIBA Ltd. (Japan).
