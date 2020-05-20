North American Radiation Protection Apron Market Worth 49 million by 2024
North American Radiation Protection Apron Market by Type (Front Protection, Vest and Skirt, Pregnancy Lead Apron), Material (Lead Aprons, Lead-Free Apron, Light Lead Composite Apron), Country (US, Canada) - North America - Forecast to 2024
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 20, 2020 ) [47 Pages Report] The North American Radiation Protection Apron Market is projected to reach USD 49 million by 2024 from USD 36 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.
The study involved four major activities to estimate the current size of the North American medical radiation protection aprons market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of the segments and subsegments.
Secondary Research:
In the secondary research process, various secondary sources such as press releases, white papers, certified publications, articles by recognized authors, gold-standard & silver-standard websites, regulatory bodies, and databases (such as D&B Hoovers, Bloomberg Business, and Factiva) were referred to in order to identify and collect information for this study.
Primary Research:
Several stakeholders such as medical radiation protection apron manufacturers, vendors, and distributors; researchers; and doctors from hospitals and laboratories were consulted for this report. The demand side of this market is characterized by significant use of medical radiation protection aprons due to the increasing prevalence of cancer and the rising number of orthopedic and spine surgeries. The supply side is characterized by advancements in technology and a shift towards advanced aprons.
“Front protection aprons segment accounted for the largest share of the North American medical radiation protection aprons market in 2018”
Based on type, the medical radiation protection aprons market is segmented into front protection aprons, vest and skirt aprons, and other aprons. In 2018, the front protection aprons segment accounted for the largest market share primarily due to the wide availability and high usage of these aprons in dental clinics and hospital settings.
Recent Developments:
- In 2019, Infab Corporation (US) received certification from Perry Johnson Registrars, Inc., an accredited certification body, to design and develop radiation protective apparel, accessories, barriers, apron racks, and gloves.
- In 2018, Infab Corporation (US) announced that it would launch its revolution premium vest and skirts with interior pockets in January 2019.
- In 2018, Infab Corporation (US) expanded its revolution aprons with the latest revolution color—light blue serenity.
“US to register the highest growth during the forecast period (2019–2024)”
On the basis of country, the North American medical radiation protection aprons market is segmented into the US and Canada. The US accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing number of radiography procedures performed and healthcare professionals that use radiography equipment are the major factors supporting the growth of the medical radiation protection aprons market in the US.
Key Market Players:
Prominent players in the North American medical radiation protection aprons market are Infab Corporation (US), Bar·Ray Products (US), Burlington Medical LLC (US), Shielding International, Inc. (US), and AliMed, Inc. (US).
Infab Corporation manufactures and markets revolution lead aprons, classic lead aprons, and dental lead aprons. The company majorly focuses on organic strategies to strengthen its position in the market. For instance, in January 2019, the company launched a revolution premium vest and skirt with interior pockets.
