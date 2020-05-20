Dental Digital X-ray Market: Increasing Number of Dental Disorders
Growing demand for cosmetic dentistry are propelling the market of dental digital X-ray during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 20, 2020 ) Dental X-rays are key diagnostic tools used to evaluate the amount of the bone present, alveolar crest, cavities calculus, and other masses in dental examinations. They accurately detect abnormalities which are not visible during routine dental examination.
Factors such as technological advancements, rapidly growing geriatric population, ability of digital systems to reduce diagnosis time and provide improved image quality, growing adoption of cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), increase in dental disorders, and the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry are propelling the of dental digital X-ray market during the forecast period.
The global market for dental digital X-ray is expected to reach $3,290.6 million by 2020 from $2,154.0 million in 2015, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.
Increasing number of dental disorders drive the market growth
Globally, the occurrence of dental disorders such as dental caries and periodontal disease is on the rise. This can largely be attributed to factors such as increasing life expectancy and growth in the elderly population.
Worldwide, around 60% to 90% of school children and nearly 100% of adults have dental caries (source: WHO). In addition to this, increasing incidences of oral cancer have also given rise to an increase in the demand for advanced treatments in dentistry. In 2013, around 7,591 cases of oral cancer were diagnosed in the U.K.; that is, around 21 cases were diagnosed every day (Source: Cancer Research U.K.).
Moreover, Cancer Research U.K. estimated that in 2012, more than 300,000 new cases of lip and oral cavity cancer were diagnosed worldwide with incidence rates varying across regions. Apart from dental caries and oral cancer, the growth in the decayed, missing, and filled teeth (DMFT) index is also expected to fuel the demand for endodontic treatments such as root canals and periodontal treatments such as scaling and root planning.
Download a PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=102002511
Technological advancements for efficient and effective diagnosis are a major driver for diagnostics applications segment
Diagnostic
Diagnostic applications extensively involve the use of dental CBCT (cone-beam computed tomography), intraoral sensors, PSP (photostimulable phosphor) systems, and panoramic and cephalometric X-rays. These systems help diagnose various dental disorders such as bone loss or infections in the bone, periodontal (gum disease), abscesses or cysts, developmental abnormalities, cancerous and non-cancerous tumors, poor tooth and root positions, and other conditions inside a tooth or below the gum line.
Therapeutic
In therapeutics, dental digital X-ray imaging is used extensively in restorative treatments such as caries treatment, direct and indirect teeth restoration, and root treatment. Due to technological advancements in dental imaging systems and digitization in dentistry, restorative dentistry has undergone significant changes over the years.
Dental CBCT systems are one of the most advanced systems used in restorative dentistry. They provide better treatment and planning by providing accurate 3D images of teeth, jaws, and other vital structures.
Cosmetic
Cosmetic dentistry deals with procedures used to improve the appearance of a person’s teeth and gums, through improvement of dental aesthetics such as color, shape, size, and alignment of the teeth.
Cosmetic dental procedures include dental implantology, teeth whitening, fillings, tooth bonding, smile makeover, and periodontal plastic surgery. Intraoral cameras provide well-defined, clear images and are relatively low priced; hence, they are widely used in the cosmetic dentistry. The advent of such dentist- and patient-friendly technologies drives further growth in the market.
Forensic
Dental digital X-ray imaging helps criminal detection and forensic dentistry departments to identify suspects based on their dental evidence. These departments use digital dental images to identify the human remains found on the site of crime; assess the intensity in case of bite injury; and examine the extent of abuse in case of children, women, and elder victims.
Key Players
Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Planmeca Oy (Finland), Vatech Co. Ltd. (South Korea), LED Medical Diagnostics (Canada), The Yoshida Dental MFG.Co. Ltd. (Japan), Midmark Corporation (U.S.), Air Techniques, Inc. (U.S.), and Cefla s.c. (Italy)
Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=102002511
Factors such as technological advancements, rapidly growing geriatric population, ability of digital systems to reduce diagnosis time and provide improved image quality, growing adoption of cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), increase in dental disorders, and the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry are propelling the of dental digital X-ray market during the forecast period.
The global market for dental digital X-ray is expected to reach $3,290.6 million by 2020 from $2,154.0 million in 2015, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.
Increasing number of dental disorders drive the market growth
Globally, the occurrence of dental disorders such as dental caries and periodontal disease is on the rise. This can largely be attributed to factors such as increasing life expectancy and growth in the elderly population.
Worldwide, around 60% to 90% of school children and nearly 100% of adults have dental caries (source: WHO). In addition to this, increasing incidences of oral cancer have also given rise to an increase in the demand for advanced treatments in dentistry. In 2013, around 7,591 cases of oral cancer were diagnosed in the U.K.; that is, around 21 cases were diagnosed every day (Source: Cancer Research U.K.).
Moreover, Cancer Research U.K. estimated that in 2012, more than 300,000 new cases of lip and oral cavity cancer were diagnosed worldwide with incidence rates varying across regions. Apart from dental caries and oral cancer, the growth in the decayed, missing, and filled teeth (DMFT) index is also expected to fuel the demand for endodontic treatments such as root canals and periodontal treatments such as scaling and root planning.
Download a PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=102002511
Technological advancements for efficient and effective diagnosis are a major driver for diagnostics applications segment
Diagnostic
Diagnostic applications extensively involve the use of dental CBCT (cone-beam computed tomography), intraoral sensors, PSP (photostimulable phosphor) systems, and panoramic and cephalometric X-rays. These systems help diagnose various dental disorders such as bone loss or infections in the bone, periodontal (gum disease), abscesses or cysts, developmental abnormalities, cancerous and non-cancerous tumors, poor tooth and root positions, and other conditions inside a tooth or below the gum line.
Therapeutic
In therapeutics, dental digital X-ray imaging is used extensively in restorative treatments such as caries treatment, direct and indirect teeth restoration, and root treatment. Due to technological advancements in dental imaging systems and digitization in dentistry, restorative dentistry has undergone significant changes over the years.
Dental CBCT systems are one of the most advanced systems used in restorative dentistry. They provide better treatment and planning by providing accurate 3D images of teeth, jaws, and other vital structures.
Cosmetic
Cosmetic dentistry deals with procedures used to improve the appearance of a person’s teeth and gums, through improvement of dental aesthetics such as color, shape, size, and alignment of the teeth.
Cosmetic dental procedures include dental implantology, teeth whitening, fillings, tooth bonding, smile makeover, and periodontal plastic surgery. Intraoral cameras provide well-defined, clear images and are relatively low priced; hence, they are widely used in the cosmetic dentistry. The advent of such dentist- and patient-friendly technologies drives further growth in the market.
Forensic
Dental digital X-ray imaging helps criminal detection and forensic dentistry departments to identify suspects based on their dental evidence. These departments use digital dental images to identify the human remains found on the site of crime; assess the intensity in case of bite injury; and examine the extent of abuse in case of children, women, and elder victims.
Key Players
Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Planmeca Oy (Finland), Vatech Co. Ltd. (South Korea), LED Medical Diagnostics (Canada), The Yoshida Dental MFG.Co. Ltd. (Japan), Midmark Corporation (U.S.), Air Techniques, Inc. (U.S.), and Cefla s.c. (Italy)
Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=102002511
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.