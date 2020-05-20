Hemostats Market: Growth in the Number of Hospitals and Surgical Centers
Rising focus on effective blood loss management in patients during surgeries are driving the growth of hemostats market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 20, 2020 ) The increasing number of surgical procedures, growing number of regulatory approvals, increasing incidence of sports-related injuries and spinal ailments, and rising focus on effective blood loss management in patients during surgeries are driving the growth of hemostats market.
In addition, the emerging markets and growth in the number of hospitals and surgical centers are expected to offer further growth opportunities for players operating in the hemostats market. On the other hand, high cost of hemostats and dearth of skilled professionals are expected to hinder the growth of this market.
In this report, the global hemostats market is segmented based on product, application, formulation, and region. Based on product, the hemostats market is segmented into thrombin-based hemostats, oxidized regenerated cellulose-based hemostats, combination hemostats, gelatin-based hemostats, and collagen-based hemostats. The thrombin-based hemostats segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018.
Target Audience
+ Manufacturers and vendors of hemostats products
+ Distributors of hemostats products
+ Venture capitalists
+ Various research and consulting firms
+ Hospitals and clinics
+ Ambulatory surgical centers
+ Medical device companies
Application
Based on applications, the hemostats market is segmented into neurological surgery, cardiovascular surgery, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, thoracic surgery, gynecological surgery, urological surgery, and reconstructive surgery. The orthopedic surgery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the hemostats market in 2018. The growing geriatric population, increasing incidence of sports injuries, and the growing prevalence of lifestyle disorders (such as arthritis, osteoporosis, and obesity) are some of the major factors responsible for the growth in the number of orthopedic surgeries performed globally.
Formulation
Based on formulation, the hemostats market is further segmented into matrix & gel hemostats, sheet & pad hemostats, sponge hemostats, and powder hemostats. In 2018, the matrix & gel hemostats segment is expected to account for the largest share of the hemostats market.
Geographical Region
Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global hemostats market. The hemostats market in North America is well-established, with the US being a major market in this region.
Approach
Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and the size of various other dependent submarkets. The overall market size was used in the top-down approach to estimate the sizes of other individual submarkets (mentioned in the market segmentation—by product, formulation, and application) through percentage splits from secondary and primary research. The bottom-up approach was also implemented (wherever applicable) for data extracted from secondary research to validate the market segment revenues obtained.
Key Players
The report includes company profiles of major market players in the global hemostats market such as CR Bard, Inc. (US). B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc. (US), Teleflex (US), Ethicon, Inc. (US), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Z-Medica LLC (US), and Gelita Medical GmbH (Germany).
