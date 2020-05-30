Weather Forecasting Services Market Opportunities and Challenges by 2021
Weather Forecasting Services Market by Industry (Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Shipping, Media, Agriculture, Insurance, Retail, Aviation), Purpose (Safety, Operational Efficiency), Forecasting Type (Short, Medium, Long) and Region - Global Forecast to 2021
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 30, 2020 ) The Weather Forecasting Services Market is projected to grow from $1.10 Billion in 2016 to $1.56 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period. Factors such rapid industrialization, growth in transportation (aviation and shipping), constant measures to reduce emission of greenhouse gases, increase in the production of clean energy (renewable energy), and increase in demand for more reliable and accurate weather forecast are some of the key factors that are expected to drive the weather forecasting services market during the forecast period.
Based on industry, the renewable energy segment is expected to lead the weather forecasting services market during the forecast period
On the basis of industry, the weather forecasting services market has been segmented into renewable energy, oil & gas, shipping, media, agriculture, insurance, retail, aviation, utility, and others. The renewable energy segment is expected to lead the weather forecasting services market during the forecast period. Increase in electricity consumptions and energy requirements for domestic use, and all countries around the globe are facing several challenges in meeting the increased energy demand. Governments are deploying renewable energy efficiently to supplement energy requirements of countries, thereby reducing the emission of greenhouse gases and producing clean energy. All these factors have fueled the growth of the renewable energy industry globally.
Based on purpose, the operational efficiency segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The weather forecasting services market has been segmented on the basis of purpose into operational efficiency, safety, and others. The operational efficiency segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is expected to lead the weather forecasting services market on account of its purpose of efficiency and economic viability. Increasing demand for renewable energy power plants, growth in international trade between countries, and transportation (shipping and aviation) have resulted in increase in demand for operational efficiency.
The Asia Pacific weather forecasting services market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The weather forecasting services market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share in 2016. The weather forecasting services market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as growth in air & sea transport, dependency on rainfall for water, constant measures to increase the production of clean energy, improving economic conditions in the Asia-Pacific region, and increasing concerns for safety & security are driving the Asia-Pacific weather forecasting services market.
Key Market Players
Major players operating in the weather forecasting services market are StormGeo (Norway), BMT Group (U.K.), Fugro (Netherlands), ENAV spa (Europe), The Weather Company (U.S.), Global Weather Company (U.S.), Mateoblue (U.S.), Precision Weather (U.S.), METEO Group (U.K.), and Met Office (U.K.).
