Medical Tapes and Medical Bandages Market: Rising Awareness About Advanced Wound Care Products
Medical Tapes and Bandages Market by Product (Tapes (Fabric, Paper, Plastic), Bandage (Gauze, Adhesive, Cohesive & Elastic)), Application (Surgery, Trauma & Laceration, Ulcer, Sport, Burns), End User (Hospitals, ASCS, Clinics, Homecare) - Forecast to 2022
Rising awareness about advanced Wound Care is expected to hinder the growth of the medical tapes market. Advanced wound accelerates the healing process for many chronic wounds by providing and promoting a moist environment.
As basic/traditional wound care products take a large amount of time to heal wounds and are less effective for certain types of wounds, Advanced Wound Care products are being used as first-line therapy wherever Infection Control and healing speed are major concerns. Considering their effectiveness, coupled with the limitations of basic/traditional wound dressings, advanced and active wound care products are seen as a prominent restraint for the market.
The global Medical Tapes and Medical Bandages Market is projected to reach USD 7.39 Billion by 2022 from 6.13 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.8%. Some of the factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing number of surgeries and the growth in geriatric population.
Medical Tapes and Bandages Market by Product (Tapes (Fabric, Paper, Plastic), Bandage (Gauze, Adhesive, Cohesive & Elastic)), Application (Surgery, Trauma & Laceration, Ulcer, Sport, Burns), End User (Hospitals, ASCS, Clinics, Homecare) – Forecast to 2022
Medical Tapes and Bandages Market, By Product Type
+ Medical Tapes
+ Fabric Tape
+ Paper Tape
+ Plastic Tape
+ Other Tapes
+ Medical Bandages
+ Gauze Bandage
+ Adhesive Bandage
+ Cohesive and Elastic Bandage
+ Other Bandages
Medical Tapes and Bandages Market, By Application
+ Surgical Wounds
+ Traumatic and Laceration Wounds
+ Burns
+ Ulcers
+ Sport Injuries
+ Other Wounds
Medical Tapes and Bandages Market, By End Users
+ Hospitals
+ Ambulatory Surgical Centers
+ Clinics
+ Homecare Setting
Medical Tapes and Bandages Market, By Region
+ North America
+ U.S.
+ Canada
+Europe
+ Germany
+ France
+ U.K.
+ Italy
+ Spain
+ RoE
+ Asia-Pacific
+ Japan
+ China
+ India
+ RoAPAC
+ Rest of the World (RoW)
This report covers the Medical Tapes and Medical Bandages Market across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of the four geographic regions studied in the report, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period mainly due to rising an aging and diabetes-prone population.
The major players in the Medical Tapes and Medical Bandages Market include 3M Company (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (U.S.), Medline Industries, Inc. (U.S.), BSN Medical (Germany), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), Beiersdorf (Germany), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan) Nichiban Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lohmann & Rauscher (Germany), Derma Sciences Inc. (U.S.), Smith & Nephew (U.K.), B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Mölnlycke Health Care (Sweden), Andover Healthcare Inc. (U.S.), Dukal Corporation (U.S.), Dynarex Corporation (U.S.), AVCOR Health Care Products, Inc (U.S.), Tetra Medical Supply Corporation (U. S.), Kerma Medical Products Inc. (U.S.), and DermaRite Industries, LLC. (U.S.).
