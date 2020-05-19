Dental 3D Printing Market worth $5.06 billion by 2023 Reports MarketsandMarkets
The Dental 3D Printing market is valued at 1.39 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.2 % during the forecast period, to reach to USD 5.06 billion by 2023.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 19, 2020 ) The key factors driving the growth of this market include high incidence of dental caries and other dental diseases, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, adoption of dental 3D printers in hospitals and clinics, rapid growth in the geriatric population.
The market is segmented into vat photopolymerization, fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering, polyjet technology, and other technologies. The vat photopolymerization segment accounted for the largest share of the global Dental 3D Printing market. The high precision and accuracy of this technique is primarily attributed to the large share of this segment.
The market is segmented into prosthodontics, endodontics, and implantology. The prosthodontics segment accounted for the largest share in this market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing demand for crowns and bridges, rising prevalence of dental caries, increasing incidence of tooth loss, and increasing customer acceptance of advanced dental technologies.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
