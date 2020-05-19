Endoscopy Equipment Market Worth USD 35.23 billion, Growing Demand and Industry Analysis Report 2024
Endoscopy Equipment Market by Product (Endoscope (Flexible, Rigid, Capsule) Visualization Systems, Endoscopic Ultrasound, Insufflator)), Application (GI Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Cystoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Colonoscopy, Arthroscopy)
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 19, 2020 ) The growth of this market is driven majorly by factors such as growing demand for endoscopy, growing investments, funds, and grants, rising number of hospitals and increasing hospital investments in endoscopy facilities, and technological advancements.
What The Market Looks Like?
The global endoscopy equipment market is projected to reach USD 35.2 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 25.6 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.
Based on the product, the global market is segmented into endoscopes, visualization equipment, other endoscopy equipment, and accessories. Endoscopes accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018, and this segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The dominant market share and growth rate of this segment can be attributed primarily to the rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures, increasing technological advancements, and the use of disposable endoscopes.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=689
Based on application, the market is segmented into laparoscopy, gastrointestinal endoscopy, arthroscopy, obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy, urology, bronchoscopy, mediastinoscopy, ENT endoscopy, and other applications. The GI endoscopy applications segment is expected to command the largest share of the market and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising geriatric population, improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, and an increasing number of colonoscopy procedures performed in developed countries, are some factors supporting the growth of this applications segment.
Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)/clinics, and other end users (diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office endoscopy services). The hospital segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing government and private funding and the growing preference among physicians and patients to perform endoscopic procedures in a hospital-based environment.
What Drives The Market?
The growth of the global market for endoscopy equipment is primarily influenced by the following factors:
- Growing Demand for Endoscopy
- Growing Investments, Funds, and Grants
- Rising Number of Hospitals and Growing Hospital Investments in Endoscopy Facilities
- Technological Advancements
Request Research Sample Pages:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=689
Geographical Growth Scenario Of Endoscopy Equipment Market:
Geographic segments in this report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Of these, the North American segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. The large share of North America in the global endoscopy devices market is attributed to the favorable reimbursement scenario in the US, rising incidence of cancer, increasing investments by hospitals to purchase new endoscopic equipment, and increasing research activities to improve endoscopy and the implementation of a new funding model for Canadian hospitals.
Leading Endoscopy Equipment Market players and strategies adopted:
The major players in this market include Olympus (Japan), KARL STORZ (Germany), Stryker (US), Boston Scientific (US), Ethicon (US), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), Medtronic (Ireland), Hoya Corporation (Japan), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Smith & Nephew (UK), Cook Medical (US), and B. Braun (Germany).
What The Market Looks Like?
The global endoscopy equipment market is projected to reach USD 35.2 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 25.6 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.
Based on the product, the global market is segmented into endoscopes, visualization equipment, other endoscopy equipment, and accessories. Endoscopes accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018, and this segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The dominant market share and growth rate of this segment can be attributed primarily to the rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures, increasing technological advancements, and the use of disposable endoscopes.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=689
Based on application, the market is segmented into laparoscopy, gastrointestinal endoscopy, arthroscopy, obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy, urology, bronchoscopy, mediastinoscopy, ENT endoscopy, and other applications. The GI endoscopy applications segment is expected to command the largest share of the market and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising geriatric population, improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, and an increasing number of colonoscopy procedures performed in developed countries, are some factors supporting the growth of this applications segment.
Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)/clinics, and other end users (diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office endoscopy services). The hospital segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing government and private funding and the growing preference among physicians and patients to perform endoscopic procedures in a hospital-based environment.
What Drives The Market?
The growth of the global market for endoscopy equipment is primarily influenced by the following factors:
- Growing Demand for Endoscopy
- Growing Investments, Funds, and Grants
- Rising Number of Hospitals and Growing Hospital Investments in Endoscopy Facilities
- Technological Advancements
Request Research Sample Pages:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=689
Geographical Growth Scenario Of Endoscopy Equipment Market:
Geographic segments in this report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Of these, the North American segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. The large share of North America in the global endoscopy devices market is attributed to the favorable reimbursement scenario in the US, rising incidence of cancer, increasing investments by hospitals to purchase new endoscopic equipment, and increasing research activities to improve endoscopy and the implementation of a new funding model for Canadian hospitals.
Leading Endoscopy Equipment Market players and strategies adopted:
The major players in this market include Olympus (Japan), KARL STORZ (Germany), Stryker (US), Boston Scientific (US), Ethicon (US), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), Medtronic (Ireland), Hoya Corporation (Japan), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Smith & Nephew (UK), Cook Medical (US), and B. Braun (Germany).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.