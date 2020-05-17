Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market worth USD 4.6 billion by 2025 | MarketsandMarkets
Market growth can be attributed to the large number of fraudulent activities in healthcare; the increasing number of patients seeking health insurance; high returns on investment; and rising pharmacy claim-related frauds. However, the dearth of skilled pe
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 17, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "Healthcare Fraud Detection Market by Solution Type (Descriptive, Predictive, Prescriptive), Application (Insurance Claim (Postpayment, Prepayment), Payment Integrity), Delivery (On-premise, Cloud), End User (Insurance, Government) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world (RoW). The healthcare fraud analytics market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2025 from USD 1.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 29.8%.
Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Healthcare Fraud Detection Market.
Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=221837663
Market growth can be attributed to the large number of fraudulent activities in healthcare; the increasing number of patients seeking health insurance; high returns on investment; and rising pharmacy claim-related frauds. However, the dearth of skilled personnel is likely to restrain the growth of this market.
The healthcare fraud detection market is segmented descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics. In 2017, the descriptive analytics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the healthcare fraud detection market. Descriptive analytics forms the base for the effective application of predictive or prescriptive analytics. Thus, descriptive analytics is expected to continue to dominate the healthcare fraud detection market during the forecast period.
Browse and in-depth TOC on "Healthcare Fraud Detection Market"
105 – Tables
32 - Figures
144 - Pages
Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=221837663
Fraud analytics solutions vary from vendor to vendor. Some vendors offer rule-based models while others offer AI-based technologies, but broadly, these solutions are classified based on the type of analytics used—descriptive analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. The prescriptive analytics segment registered the highest growth in the healthcare fraud analytics market during the forecast period. The high adoption of this technology is attributed to its advantages, such as rapid detection and investigation of suspects, claimants, and claim-level behavior from unstructured and/or semi-structured data.
North America accounted for the largest share of the healthcare fraud analytics market in 2019, followed by Europe. Factors such as the high number of cases of healthcare fraud, including pharmacy-related fraud, favorable government initiatives, technological advancements, and the availability of solutions in this region are some factors contributing to North America’s large share in the global healthcare fraud analytics space.
Download an Illustrative overview of the report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=221837663
The healthcare fraud analytics market is highly competitive with the presence of several small and big players. Some of the players in the healthcare fraud detection market are IBM Corporation (US), Optum (US), SAS Institute (US), Change Healthcare (US), EXL Service Holdings (US), Cotiviti (US), Wipro Limited (Wipro) (India), Conduent (US), HCL (India), Canadian Global Information Technology Group (Canada), DXC Technology Company (US), North
Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Healthcare Fraud Detection Market.
Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=221837663
Market growth can be attributed to the large number of fraudulent activities in healthcare; the increasing number of patients seeking health insurance; high returns on investment; and rising pharmacy claim-related frauds. However, the dearth of skilled personnel is likely to restrain the growth of this market.
The healthcare fraud detection market is segmented descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics. In 2017, the descriptive analytics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the healthcare fraud detection market. Descriptive analytics forms the base for the effective application of predictive or prescriptive analytics. Thus, descriptive analytics is expected to continue to dominate the healthcare fraud detection market during the forecast period.
Browse and in-depth TOC on "Healthcare Fraud Detection Market"
105 – Tables
32 - Figures
144 - Pages
Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=221837663
Fraud analytics solutions vary from vendor to vendor. Some vendors offer rule-based models while others offer AI-based technologies, but broadly, these solutions are classified based on the type of analytics used—descriptive analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. The prescriptive analytics segment registered the highest growth in the healthcare fraud analytics market during the forecast period. The high adoption of this technology is attributed to its advantages, such as rapid detection and investigation of suspects, claimants, and claim-level behavior from unstructured and/or semi-structured data.
North America accounted for the largest share of the healthcare fraud analytics market in 2019, followed by Europe. Factors such as the high number of cases of healthcare fraud, including pharmacy-related fraud, favorable government initiatives, technological advancements, and the availability of solutions in this region are some factors contributing to North America’s large share in the global healthcare fraud analytics space.
Download an Illustrative overview of the report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=221837663
The healthcare fraud analytics market is highly competitive with the presence of several small and big players. Some of the players in the healthcare fraud detection market are IBM Corporation (US), Optum (US), SAS Institute (US), Change Healthcare (US), EXL Service Holdings (US), Cotiviti (US), Wipro Limited (Wipro) (India), Conduent (US), HCL (India), Canadian Global Information Technology Group (Canada), DXC Technology Company (US), North
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.