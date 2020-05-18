Sepsis Diagnostics Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2025
The Sepsis Diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 700 million by 2025 from USD 429 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.5%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 18, 2020 ) The demand for sepsis diagnostic products is expected to grow mainly due to factors such as the increasing public-private funding for target research activities, the growing burden of infectious diseases, the rising number of sepsis incidences, and growing government initiatives for creating sepsis awareness.
+ Market Dynamics
+ Drivers
+ High incidence of sepsis
+ Rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections
+ Growing funding for sepsis-related research
The sepsis diagnostics market, by technology, the market is segmented into blood culture, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, flow cytometry, microfluidics, and biomarkers. In 2019, the blood culture segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This share can be attributed to the low cost of microbiology techniques and the extensive use of blood culture methods for the diagnosis of sepsis.
Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, pathology & reference laboratories, and research laboratories & academic institutes. In 2019, hospitals accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostics industry. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high prevalence of sepsis coupled with a large number of fatalities caused by the illness, and in-house hospital laboratories perform a large number of blood culture tests to identify BSIs (caused by bacteria, fungi/yeast, or viruses).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
