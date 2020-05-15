Las Vegas Slot Machines Now Available To The Public!
Slots, they are the lifeblood of any casino-online or otherwise. The one-armed bandits of days gone by are very improved today. The experience of putting a coin in, pulling the handle and repeating are gone. Today, slot machines are more of an experience than ever. They have side games, themes and much more. And the payouts are a little slice of heaven.
Today, I still see people playing the older slot machines, but the slot crowd has grown since video slot machines came on the scene. And online Slots are as hot as ever and exploding. There have been some amazing payouts in online slots-none to me unfortunately.
Video slots are here now and are the future. I remember the first video slot machine I played, which happened to be the first out there. It was called Reel-Em-In and it was a blast. I think I played for 10 hours on one once. When it debuted, this video slot was extremely popular. Right away it started showing up on various casino floors and it took hold quickly. Today, they have conferences for video slots. Themes galore is the order of the day.
Many regular casinos devote a lot of floor space to these machines, which are basically video games. Most online casinos have tons of them with every theme and option imaginable. You could play for months on end and still never play all the video slots out there-it is fun to try though.
One popular slot machine, still, is the Wheel of Fortune. When that came out, I played it all the time. Whenever the machine would yell out “Wheel of Fortune” I would get excited. That bonus wheel is addicting. In Las Vegas, I saw one that was huge. It had seats all around it and whenever someone’s machine yelled out the popular catchphrase, everyone stopped clapped and watched the wheel. It was amazing. A friend of mine scored big on Wheel of Fortune-and I have won many times.
Remember, these machines are all based off a random number generator. It is all random, so do not ever, ever think you are “due to win,” because you are not. The machine does not know how much you have played, how much it is paid out, nothing. It is all math. You could spin it, hit millions, spin it again, hit millions again or you could put in $3,000 and not hit a darn thing.
Always play slot machines responsibly and always have fun. I do not think it is just me, but I tend to play progressives. If I hit, I want it to be so big that I have got some serious shopping to do once I am paid. Slot machines are a blast and video slot machines are where it is at. If you have not tried them, give it a shot. I am sure you will enjoy them.
