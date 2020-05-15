File Integrity Monitoring Market Expected to Grow $986.1 Million by 2022
The objective of the study is to define, describe, and forecast the FIM market on the basis of software, services, installation modes, deployment modes, organization sizes, verticals, and regions.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 15, 2020 ) According to research report "File Integrity Monitoring Market by Component (Software and Services), Installation Mode (Agent-based and Agentless), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The FIM market size is expected to grow from USD 515.3 Million in 2017 to USD 986.1 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.86%.
The growing adoption of technologically advanced solutions has introduced many security threats associated with enterprise IT infrastructure. As there is a rise in sophisticated cyber threats for critical information theft, the FIM market is expected to gain traction over the next 5 years.
Browse 62 Market Data Tables and 25 Figures spread through 119 Pages and in-depth TOC on "File Integrity Monitoring Market - Global Forecast to 2022"
Agent-based installation mode is expected to play a key role in the FIM market
The agent-based installation mode segment is expected to play a key role in changing the FIM market landscape and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. FIM solutions provide robust security to organizations’ critical IT assets. Additionally, they help organizations to meet PCI DSS, HIPAA, SOX, NERC CIP, FISMA, and other regulatory compliances.
Cloud-based deployment is expected to be the fastest-growing deployment mode
In the FIM market, the cloud is expected to be the fastest-growing deployment mode, as it benefits organizations with increased scalability, speed, 24/7 services, and enhanced management capabilities. Cloud-based FIM solutions are available according to the customer’s demand, wherein customers can start or stop any service, at will.
North America is expected to have the largest market size in the FIM market
Due to the presence of a large number of FIM vendors, North America is expected to have the largest market size in the FIM market; whereas, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Factors, such as increasing adoption of protection of high value targets in the organization, regulatory compliances, and an increased need for security in growing industries are driving the adoption of FIM solutions. Furthermore, the market in developing regions, such as the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America is expected to grow due to the increasing usage of mobility, cloud computing, expanding retail and banking sectors, and regulatory compliances.
Major vendors in the FIM market include SolarWinds (US), AlienVault (US), LogRhythm (US), Trustwave(US), ManageEngine (US), Trend Micro (Japan), New Net Technologies (US), Netwrix (US), McAfee (US), Tripwire (US), Cimcor (US), and Qualys (US).
Browse 62 Market Data Tables and 25 Figures spread through 119 Pages and in-depth TOC on "File Integrity Monitoring Market - Global Forecast to 2022"
