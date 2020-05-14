DESTROY Dreadful Viruses, Germs, Bacteria and More with UV Sanitizer Machines
Now available to the public, a (Commercial UV Light Sanitizer Machine) The very same (UL Light Sanitizers used in hospitals!
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 14, 2020 ) IN THE NEW AGE (inthenewage.com)
Yes, it is TRUE! We at IN THE NEW AGE are better known for selling both commercial arcade games, pinball machines and jukeboxes. However, we have discovered a HIGH-DEMAND for viral protection in both the commercial sector as well the end home user!
We have companies that sell everything rom tools, food, clothing, furniture, and even game rooms like Chuckie Cheese wanting a HIGH-END commercial UV (Ultraviolet) machine to disinfect their facilities, likewise, creating a SAFE environment for their patrons!
With the THREAT of the Corona virus, AKA, COVID-19, owning the same UV lights used in the medical field is perhaps the very BEST METHOD of ERADICATING so many DREADFUL and even LIFE-THREATENING Viruses, Bacteria, MOLD, and other DANGEROUS GERMS!
IN THE NEW AGE
First, what is germicidal ultraviolet?
UV-C light is germicidal – i.e., it deactivates the DNA of bacteria, virus and other pathogens and thus destroys their ability to multiply and cause disease. Specifically, UV-C light causes damage to the nucleic acid of microorganisms by forming covalent bonds between certain adjacent bases in the DNA. The formation of such bonds prevents the DNA from being unzipped for replication, and the organism is unable to reproduce. In fact, when the organism tries to replicate, it dies.
What are the beneficial uses of germicidal ultraviolet?
Ultraviolet technology is a non-chemical approach to disinfection. In this method of disinfection, nothing is added which makes this process simple, inexpensive and requires very low maintenance. Ultraviolet purifiers utilize germicidal lamps that are designed and calculated to produce a certain dosage of ultraviolet (usually at least 16,000 microwatt seconds per square centimeter but many units have a much higher dosage.) The principle of design is based on a product of time and intensity – you must have a certain amount of both for a successful design.
Here are just a few of the applications:
Typical applications for the Sanidyne include:
• Operating Rooms
• Patient Rooms
• Laboratories
• Daycare centers
• Residential properties; Homes, apartments, condominiums
• Clean Rooms
• Open Workspace
• Homeless Shelters
• Auditoriums
• Hotel Rooms
• Gymnasiums
• Morgues
• Open Office Areas
• Office buildings
• Warehouses
• Any area where permanently mounted fixtures are not an option
The products are called Sanidyne
We sell three different commercial UL Light sanitation machines:
Sanidyne UV Portable Air and Surface Sanitizers
Using one of our Sanidyne UV Portable Air and Surface Sanitizers in your home, office, or other indoor residence is like DROPPING A NUCLEAR BOMB on those EVIL and SINISTER viruses, including the all new, yet, most understood coronavirus!
Additionally, when the corona virus pandemic is over with, it like so many other viruses, and other unwanted germs will still be lurking in the air we breathe. Furthermore, it is TIME to always STAY PREPARED for the NEXT BIG viral disease, or viral virus pandemic!
Also, what’s great about the Sanidyne UV Lights, is that they are portable. Anyone can store them in a garage, or some other place and roll them indoors when you feel you need to use it. Also, pack it in your car and take it to a friend’s house or a family member and NUKE the CRAP out of those DREADFUL viruses, bacteria, Mold, Yeast and some many other germs!
UV Light Sanitizers
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
