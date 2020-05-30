Growth opportunities in Ground Support Equipment Market — Global Forecast to 2025
Ground Support Equipment Market by Type (Mobile Gse, Fixed Gse) , Power Source (Non-Electric, Electric, Hybrid), Application (Commercial, Military), Component (New, Replacement, Maintenance), Region–Global Forecast to 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 30, 2020 ) According to the new market research report on the "Ground Support Equipment Market by Type (Mobile GSE, Fixed GSE) , Power Source (Non-Electric, Electric, Hybrid), Application (Commercial, Military), Component (New, Replacement, Maintenance), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", The ground support equipment market is projected to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2019 to USD 9.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.45% from 2019 to 2025. The growth of the market across the globe can be attributed to rising demand for electric ground support equipment, increasing warehouse operations at airports, and ongoing expansions of airports to cater to the rising global air passenger traffic.
Mobile GSE segment is projected to lead the ground support equipment market during the forecast period.
Based on type, the ground support equipment market is projected to be led by the mobile segment from 2019 to 2025. Mobile GSE refer to equipment that can be moved around airports with no restriction to one installed location and can be used to service aircraft parked at gates that are not connected to airport terminals. The rise in capacity expansions of existing airports and adoption of automation technology has led to increased aircraft and cargo movements, which eventually have contributed to increased demand for mobile GSE. GSE operator tend to cost more than fuel and maintenance, which makes a strong case for autonomous equipment such as semi-autonomous pushbacks, autonomous Passenger boarding bridges, autonomous aircraft taxiing, driverless bus and baggage tractors, and automated snow removal in the aviation sector.
Ground Support Equipment: Emerging Trends
Use of AI and Deep Learning to Set Automated PBBS In Airports
Dynamic Wireless Inductive Charging of Electric Vehicles
Alternative Fuels for The Green Airport with Zero Emission
Autonomous Operation of Vehicles
The commercial segment is projected to lead the ground support equipment market from 2019 to 2025.
Based on application, the commercial segment is projected to lead the ground support equipment market during the forecast period. The commercial segment has been classified into passenger services, cargo services, and aircraft services. These services form a bulk of ground support activities required by aircraft. These services are also called as ramp services. The growth of the commercial segment of the market can be attributed to the rise in demand for electric ground support equipment due to the increased adoption of environment-friendly equipment at airports to carry out different operations. Various big revenue pocket countries such as US, UK, Spain, UAE, and China are investing huge money towards green airport, by replacing diesel powered equipment with electric and hybrid GSE.
The North American and Asia Pacific regions are projected to be high growth potential markets for the ground support equipment during the forecast period.
The ground support equipment market in the North American region is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to increased demand for ground support equipment to reduce the ramp complexity.
Several states in the US have passed regulations to reduce carbon footprints from airports completely, by either converting their diesel powered GSE to electric GSE or replacing it. States such as California and Seattle have already implemented these regulations and airports in these states have overcome the barriers associated with inadequate infrastructure and input power.
The rapid growth of the ground support equipment market in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to rise in the number of air passenger and freight movements, which lead to the requirement for the development upgradation and expansion of airports. For instance, in December 2018, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) announced the construction of 216 new airports by 2035 to accommodate the growing number of air passengers.
Key Market Players
Key players in the ground support equipment market are JBT Corporation (US), Teleflex Lionel-Dupont (TLD) (France), Mallaghan (UK), Tug Technologies Corporation (Textron GSE) (US), Tronair (US), MULAG Fahrzeugwerk (Germany), Guangtai (China), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), ITW GSE (Denmark), and Cavotec (Switzerland).
