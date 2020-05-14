Kidney Function Test Market | Rising Prevalence of Diseases is a Major Driving Factor
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 14, 2020 ) [126 Pages Report] The global kidney function test market is expected to reach $ 790.1 Million, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
Growth in the kidney function test market can primarily be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of kidney disease, growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, rapid growth in the geriatric population, and the rise in alcohol consumption are driving the growth of the market.
Research Methodology:
Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the global market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall kidney function test market. Various secondary sources such as associations like the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), University of Utah, European Renal Care Providers Association (ERCPA), Association of Clinical Biochemists in Ireland (ACBI), Association of Physicians of India (API), American Urological Association (AUA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Kidney Foundation, World Health Organization (WHO), directories, industry journals, databases, and annual reports of the companies have been used to identify and collect information useful for the study of this market. Primary sources such as experts from both supply and demand sides have been interviewed to obtain and validate information as well as to assess dynamics of this market.
Market Segmentation in Depth:
Based on product, the market is categorized into dipsticks, reagents, and disposables. The dipsticks segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017 and is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors contributing to the large share of the market include the cost-effectiveness of dipstick testing, which also accounts for its widespread application across the globe.
On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostics laboratory, and research laboratories & institutes. The hospitals segment is the largest and fastest growing segment of the market. Factors contributing to the large share and high growth rate of this segment include the increasing number of awareness campaigns about kidney function tests and the growing focus of emerging economies on increasing the number of hospitals in these regions.
Based on type, the renal function test market is segmented into urine tests and blood tests. Urine tests are further categorized into urine protein, creatinine clearance, and microalbumin tests. Similarly, blood tests are categorized into serum creatinine, glomerular filtration rate (GFR), and blood urea nitrogen (BUN) tests. The urine tests segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Geographical Analysis:
North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the Kidney Function Test Market, followed by Europe. This large share can be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising prevalence of hypertension, growing incidence of diabetes in the US, and increasing initiatives by the Canadian government for the awareness and treatment of kidney diseases. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Major key players in the global renal function test market are Beckman Coulter (US), Siemens (Germany), Nova Biomedical (US), Roche (Switzerland), Abbott (US), URIT Medical (China), ARKRAY (Japan), OPTI Medical (US), ACON Laboratories (US), Sysmex (Japan), 77 Elektronika (Hungary), and Randox Laboratories (UK).
