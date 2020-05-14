Ureteroscopy Market | Increasing Incidence of Urolithiasis | Growing at a CAGR of 5.4%
To track and analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures; mergers and acquisitions; product launches; and research and development activities in the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 14, 2020 ) [101 Pages Report] The Global Ureteroscopy Market is expected to reach $1,054.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.4%
The high incidence of urolithiasis across the globe is a major factor driving the growth of this market. The rapidly increasing geriatric population, technological advancements in devices, and improving hospital infrastructures are the other major factors that are expected to support the growth of the flexible ureteroscopy market in the coming years.
Research Methodology:
Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. The overall market size was used in the top-down approach to estimate the sizes of other individual submarkets (mentioned in the market segmentation—by type, application, end user, and region) through percentage splits from secondary and primary research. The bottom-up approach was also implemented (wherever applicable) for data extracted from secondary research to validate the market segment revenues obtained.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=253934795
Market Segmentation in Depth:
By product type, the flexible & semi-rigid market is categorized into flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopes. The flexible ureteroscopes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market in 2018. Also, technological advancements are allowing hospitals to switch from rigid/semi-rigid ureteroscopes to flexible and fully digital ureteroscopes for improving the accuracy and effectiveness of treatment procedures as well as reducing their overall cost.
Based on application, the semi-rigid ureteroscopy market is segmented into urolithiasis, urinary stricture, and kidney cancer. Urolithiasis is the largest application segment. Market growth can primarily be attributed to the increasing incidence of kidney stones and the widespread adoption of ureteroscopes in diagnostics.
Based on application, the flexible ureteroscopy market is segmented into urolithiasis, urinary stricture, and kidney cancer. Urolithiasis is the largest application segment. Market growth can primarily be attributed to the increasing incidence of kidney stones and the widespread adoption of ureteroscopes in diagnostics.
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=253934795
On the basis of region, the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is expected to command the largest share of the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the high prevalence of kidney stones in this region and the large number of surgeries performed each year. However, the high cost of ureteroscopy procedures is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.
Some of the major players operating in this market are Olympus (Japan), Stryker (US), Boston Scientific (US), KARL STORZ (Switzerland), Richard Wolf (Germany), ELMED Medical Systems (Turkey), Rocamed (France), Maxer Endoscopy (Germany), ProSurg (US), and Vimex Endoscopy (Poland).
