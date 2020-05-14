Wound Dressings Market worth 8.46 Billion USD by 2021
Wound Dressings Market by Type (Advanced Wound Dressings, Traditional Wound Dressings), Application (Surgical Wounds, Ulcers, Burns), End User (Inpatient Facilities, Outpatient Facilities) - Global Forecast to 2021
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 14, 2020 ) The global wound dressings market is expected to reach USD 8.46 Billion by 2021 from USD 6.31 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2016 to 2021. Technological advancements in wound dressings are fueling the growth of this market. In addition, prevalence of obesity-related diseases, such as diabetes, and increasing aging population are also contributing factors for the growth of this market.
The concept of wound care has significantly evolved from traditional to advanced wound care. Currently, several advanced therapies, such as bioengineered skin, silver alginate dressings, and super absorbers are available in the market. These therapies are utilized for various injuries ranging from lacerations to pressure ulcers or deep burn injuries. The use of wound care products has helped decrease incidences of amputations and permanent disabilities.
The global wound dressings market is classified on the basis of product types into traditional wound dressings and advanced wound dressings. Traditional wound dressings are further classified into anti-infective dressings, tapes, and dry dressings and advanced wound dressings are classified into foam dressings, hydrocolloids, hydrofibers, film dressings, alginates, collagen, hydrogels, wound contact layers, and superabsorbent dressings. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into surgical wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, burns, and others, of which the surgical wounds segment is estimated to account for the largest market share. The end user segment of the market is classified into inpatient facilities and outpatient facilities.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=123903496
Major markets in which wound dressings are being used are burns, surgical wounds, venous ulcer, diabetic foot ulcer, and pressure ulcer. Among these applications, diabetic foot ulcers will be the major application area where wound dressings are being used.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there is an increase in aging population across the globe. From 2020 to 2050, there will be a twofold rise (11%-22%) in the population aged 60 years and above. The population aged 60 years and above is more likely to suffer from diabetic foot ulcers. There has been an increased emphasis on wound care management to prevent diabetic foot ulceration and foot amputation. Advanced and active wound care products are increasingly used for wound care management, as they speed up the wound healing process.
The major players operating in global wound dressings market include Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), Acelity L.P., Inc. (U.S.), Integra Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), Coloplast Corporation (Denmark), 3M Company (U.S.), Organogenesis Inc. (U.S.), ConvaTec Inc. (U.S.), Hollister Wound Care (U.S.), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), and BSN Medical (Germany).
About MarketsandMarkets
MarketsandMarkets is the world’s No. 2 firm in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.
M&M’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.
We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.
The concept of wound care has significantly evolved from traditional to advanced wound care. Currently, several advanced therapies, such as bioengineered skin, silver alginate dressings, and super absorbers are available in the market. These therapies are utilized for various injuries ranging from lacerations to pressure ulcers or deep burn injuries. The use of wound care products has helped decrease incidences of amputations and permanent disabilities.
The global wound dressings market is classified on the basis of product types into traditional wound dressings and advanced wound dressings. Traditional wound dressings are further classified into anti-infective dressings, tapes, and dry dressings and advanced wound dressings are classified into foam dressings, hydrocolloids, hydrofibers, film dressings, alginates, collagen, hydrogels, wound contact layers, and superabsorbent dressings. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into surgical wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, burns, and others, of which the surgical wounds segment is estimated to account for the largest market share. The end user segment of the market is classified into inpatient facilities and outpatient facilities.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=123903496
Major markets in which wound dressings are being used are burns, surgical wounds, venous ulcer, diabetic foot ulcer, and pressure ulcer. Among these applications, diabetic foot ulcers will be the major application area where wound dressings are being used.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there is an increase in aging population across the globe. From 2020 to 2050, there will be a twofold rise (11%-22%) in the population aged 60 years and above. The population aged 60 years and above is more likely to suffer from diabetic foot ulcers. There has been an increased emphasis on wound care management to prevent diabetic foot ulceration and foot amputation. Advanced and active wound care products are increasingly used for wound care management, as they speed up the wound healing process.
The major players operating in global wound dressings market include Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), Acelity L.P., Inc. (U.S.), Integra Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), Coloplast Corporation (Denmark), 3M Company (U.S.), Organogenesis Inc. (U.S.), ConvaTec Inc. (U.S.), Hollister Wound Care (U.S.), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), and BSN Medical (Germany).
About MarketsandMarkets
MarketsandMarkets is the world’s No. 2 firm in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.
M&M’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.
We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.