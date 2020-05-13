Amniocentesis Needle Market Analysis | Industry Report 2022
According to the new market research report Amniocentesis Needle Market is expected to reach $172.8 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 2.8%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 13, 2020 ) Factors driving the growth of this market include the high accuracy of amniocentesis, increase in the median age of first-time motherhood, and increasing prevalence of congenital disorders.
According to the new market research report Amniocentesis Needle Market is expected to reach USD 172.8 Million by 2022 from USD 150.6 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.8%.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=18541768
The global amniocentesis needles market covers products that are used to withdraw amniotic fluid into a syringe. These needles are of special material and have a long tip which is visible under ultrasound. These needles are primarily used to perform amniocentesis, an invasive prenatal diagnostic procedure carried out in the second trimester of pregnancy.
Major Market Developments
In 2018, Medline Industries, Inc. (US) completed the acquisition of Centurion Medical Products (US) to provide a complete set of offerings that complement its minor procedure tray kits and its growing infection prevention focus
In 2016, CooperSurgical (US) completed the acquisition of Wallace, the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) segment of Smiths Medical, a division of Smiths Group plc, to strengthen product portfolio and takeover premier products for women’s health
In 2017, Medtronic established an innovation center in Chengdu, China to provide advanced training to medical workers in Central and Western China
In 2016, Medline shifted its corporate headquarters to a new, state-of-the-art facility which is more than double the size of its current space with a view to adapt to the needs of the rapidly changing healthcare.
This market is categorized by Type (Smaller Than 100 mm, 100 - 150 mm, Larger Than 150 mm), Procedure (Amniocentesis, Amnioreduction, Fetal Blood Transfusion, Amnioinfusion), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics)
Major industry players acquired companies and business units from other companies to maintain and improve their position in the Amniocentesis Needles Market. Medtronic (Ireland), BD (US), CooperSurgical (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Smiths Medical (US), Medline (US), and Cook Medical (US) have been identified as the key players in this market. These companies have a broad product portfolio with comprehensive features. These leaders have products for all end users in this market, and have a strong geographical presence.
Get Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=18541768
The amniocentesis needles market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to have the highest growth rate due to the growing number of initiatives to promote prenatal diagnosis, rapid economic development, and increasing healthcare expenditure.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
According to the new market research report Amniocentesis Needle Market is expected to reach USD 172.8 Million by 2022 from USD 150.6 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.8%.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=18541768
The global amniocentesis needles market covers products that are used to withdraw amniotic fluid into a syringe. These needles are of special material and have a long tip which is visible under ultrasound. These needles are primarily used to perform amniocentesis, an invasive prenatal diagnostic procedure carried out in the second trimester of pregnancy.
Major Market Developments
In 2018, Medline Industries, Inc. (US) completed the acquisition of Centurion Medical Products (US) to provide a complete set of offerings that complement its minor procedure tray kits and its growing infection prevention focus
In 2016, CooperSurgical (US) completed the acquisition of Wallace, the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) segment of Smiths Medical, a division of Smiths Group plc, to strengthen product portfolio and takeover premier products for women’s health
In 2017, Medtronic established an innovation center in Chengdu, China to provide advanced training to medical workers in Central and Western China
In 2016, Medline shifted its corporate headquarters to a new, state-of-the-art facility which is more than double the size of its current space with a view to adapt to the needs of the rapidly changing healthcare.
This market is categorized by Type (Smaller Than 100 mm, 100 - 150 mm, Larger Than 150 mm), Procedure (Amniocentesis, Amnioreduction, Fetal Blood Transfusion, Amnioinfusion), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics)
Major industry players acquired companies and business units from other companies to maintain and improve their position in the Amniocentesis Needles Market. Medtronic (Ireland), BD (US), CooperSurgical (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Smiths Medical (US), Medline (US), and Cook Medical (US) have been identified as the key players in this market. These companies have a broad product portfolio with comprehensive features. These leaders have products for all end users in this market, and have a strong geographical presence.
Get Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=18541768
The amniocentesis needles market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to have the highest growth rate due to the growing number of initiatives to promote prenatal diagnosis, rapid economic development, and increasing healthcare expenditure.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.