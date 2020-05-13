Multiple Webinars for Skycopter successfully delivered by SAS
In times when travelling is restricted, SAS continue to support their clients by offering live webinar trainings in accordance to their needs. Following that model, three courses were delivered to Skycopter representatives between March 23rd and 26th.
By using the interactive paltform https://zoom.us/, the delegates were provided with a full set of information while staying in a safe environment. The training session consisted of three courses which are:
Accountable Manager and Post Holder (Nominated Persons) Regulatory Obligations Combined OPS, ATO & Maintenance – 2 Days
EASA Aviation Nominated Persons and Business Area Managers QMS & SMS Obligations & Root Cause Analysis – 2 Days
EASA Part M – All plus Subparts C, G & I Recurrent – 2 Days
Each of the courses was converted into a 1-day webinar without compromising any point of the original content structure.
Some of the skills acquired by the delegates from attending the mentioned webinars are:
Achieve a deep understanding regarding the obligations and expectations of an AOC Accountable Manager (AM) or Nominated Postholder (NP).
Understand the relationship between the Quality Management System (QMS) and Safety Management System (SMS)
Understand the regulations which deliver the Post Holder, QMs & SMS Requirements
Understand techniques to focus on the organisational issues including the relationship within the workplace and responsibility to address issues.
Be able to demonstrate Part M Functionality and to avoid or mitigate problems
A detailed understanding of the PART M Quality System – The difference between QA & QC Roles and responsibilities
About Sofema Aviation Services
Active across several continents SAS provides a clear understanding of the regulatory environment and acts as enablers to help organisations focus on organisational performance with the understanding that Regulatory Compliance is a step on the journey and not the destination.
Our Instructional Team is sincere, knowledgeable and experienced with a focus on effective delivery of interesting and relevant training to an adult audience.
Sofema Aviation Services and our sister company SofemaOnline provide classroom and online training for regulatory and vocational training fully compliant with EASA requirements.
Are you looking for an Open Training or Training in your Company?
For additional details regarding any of our “In-company” or “Open training” courses please see our website or please email office@sassofia.com
