Join our Confirmed EASA Part – CAMO training, using Webinar technology – 18 May 2020
Sofema Aviation Services is pleased to present our upcoming Webinar training course:
Date: 18 May 2020
Price: 195 EUR per delegate
Sofema Aviation Services is offering a reliable solution that enables you to undergo training from any location without losing the advantages of classroom training such as discussions initiation and the ability to ask questions in real-time.
The EASA Part – CAMO Webinar training aims to provide a thorough understanding of the Role of Annex Vc Part-CAMO in all jurisdictions managed by an EASA Regulatory environment. It also introduces delegates to the working of the Part M Regulatory Structure and enables a full understanding of the operator’s responsibilities & contracted arrangements. Its intent is to provide a full understanding of the new regulations relating to Safety Management Systems (SMS) It looks in detail at required procedures, responsibilities and tasks.
The training is very practical with numerous examples, which are intended to give a workable perspective of how to apply the knowledge that they gain in the workplace and to satisfy the needs of the Accountable Manager responsible for EU Operators, Continuing Airworthiness Managers, Quality Managers and Part 145 maintenance organisations wishing to gain Part CAMO knowledge and awareness. You can read more here.
Content:
- Basic Introduction to EASA regulations and Part M plus Subparts
- Introducing the Concept of Airworthiness
(From Cradle to Grave)
- Contract & Subcontract Management
- Organisations Approval Ratings
- Managing Competencies in a Part M Environment
- Part M Subpart B Accountability
- Part M Subpart C Continuing Airworthiness
- Part M Subpart D – Maintenance Standards
- Part M Subpart E Components
- Part M Subpart F Maintenance Organisation Approval
- Part M Subpart G Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation
Annex Vc (Part-CAMO) – CAMO Organisation requirements Introduction
- Occurrence reporting
- Management system
- Internal safety reporting scheme
- Contracting and subcontracting
- Continuing airworthiness management exposition CAME
- Personnel & Airworthiness Review Staff Requirements
- Airworthiness reviews
- Continuing airworthiness management data
- Part M Subpart H Certificate of Release to Service
- Part M Subpart I – Airworthiness Review Introduction
- Safety Management System in a Part-CAMO Organisation (I.A.W Opinion No 06-2016)
How does Sofema Webinar Work?
We use https://zoom.us/ This is a live program where the instructor takes you through the material in real-time with easy to use Software.
This way of learning is highly interactive and spares the delegates additional costs such as travel and accommodation.
Webinar is a cost-effective way to cover the material for a small to medium-size group of people. To go ahead with delivery the minimum number of participants required per course is six persons. However, if you are on your own please make the request to attend the training as we will consolidate and develop a group from all our clients.
Webinar Multi Delegate Discount
· For 2 Delegates (or 1 Delegate attending 2 Training) we offer a 10% Discount for each Delegate
· For 3 Delegates or more (or 1 Delegate attending 3 or more Training) we offer a 15% Discount for each Delegate
What do People Say about Sofema Aviation Services Training?
“The instructor used the right words to explain the material.”
“The discussions among the group were very beneficial.”
“The instructor showed a very resourceful background and experience.”
“All sections of the course were related to my field.”
“Adequate answers were given to specific questions.”
Email office@sassofia.com to register or to receive any further details
