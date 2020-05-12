Dental Digital X-Ray Imaging Market worth $3,290.6 million by 2020, at a CAGR of 8.8%
The overall market size for dental digital X-ray is projected to reach $3,290.6 million by 2020, from $2,154.0 million by 2015, at a CAGR of 8.8%, during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 12, 2020 ) According to the new market research “Dental Digital X-Ray Imaging Market by Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutics, Forensic), Product (Digital, Analog), Type (Intraoral, Extraoral (CBCT, Panoramic), Hybrid X-ray), End User (Dental Clinics, Forensic Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2020 ", analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities. The overall market size for dental digital X-ray is projected to reach $3,290.6 million by 2020, from $2,154.0 million by 2015, at a CAGR of 8.8%, during the forecast period
The global Dental Digital X-ray market is segmented based on type, application, end user and region.
On the basis of type, the market is segmented into extraoral X-ray systems and hybrid X-ray systems. The extraoral X-ray systems segment accounted for the largest market share in 2015. This segment is further categorized into panoramic/cephalometric X-ray systems and cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems.
The intraoral X-ray systems are further segmented into PSP (Photostimulable phosphor) systems and digital sensors. Digital sensors segment accounted for the largest market share in 2015 and will continue to dominate the market in the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the significant reduction in operating time and excellent-quality images obtained from these sensors as compared to PSP systems.
Browse and in-depth TOC on in "Dental Digital X-ray Market "
174 - Tables
46 - Figures
194 - Pages
Geographically, the market of dental digital X-ray is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of this market in 2015. However, the Asian market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.
Growth in the Asian market can be attributed to growth in the geriatric population, focus of emerging and leading market players to expand their presence in the developing Asian markets, rise in disposable income, less stringent regulatory guidelines, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growth in medical tourism in the region.
Market Players
Some major players in the global Dental Digital X-ray market include Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Planmeca Oy (Finland), Vatech Co. Ltd. (South Korea), LED Medical Diagnostics (Canada), The Yoshida Dental MFG.Co. Ltd. (Japan), Midmark Corporation (U.S.), Air Techniques, Inc. (U.S.), and Cefla s.c. (Italy) are prominent players in this market.
Browse and in-depth TOC on in "Dental Digital X-ray Market "
