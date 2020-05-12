Transitional Medicine Market Key Dynamics, Key Players and Regional Growth Analysis
Product (Software, Molecular Simulation, In House, Contract Services), Application (Clinical Trials, PKPD, ADME), Delivery (Subscription, Ownership), End User (Biotech, Pharma Companies, CROs, Regulatory)
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 12, 2020 ) The growth of Transitional Medicine Market is majorly driven by factors such as the increase in R&D investments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growing adoption of Transitional Medicine software by regulatory bodies, technologically advanced QSP systems, need to curtail drug discovery and development costs, and growth in the biologics and biosimilars markets.
According to a new market research report "Transitional Medicine Market by Product (Software, Molecular Simulation, In House, Contract Services), Application (Clinical Trials, PKPD, ADME), Delivery (Subscription, Ownership), End User (Biotech, Pharma Companies, CROs, Regulatory) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarketsâ„¢, the market is expected to reach USD 2.88 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.38 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 15.9%.
Browse 187 market data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 180 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Transitional Medicine Market"
The Transitional Medicine Market is highly competitive with the presence of several small and big players. Some of the players in the Transitional Medicine Market include Certara (US), Simulation Plus (US), Dassault SystÃ¨mes (France), SchrÃ¶dinger (US), ACD/Labs (Canada), Chemical Computing Group (Canada), Physiomics (UK), Evidera (US), In silico biosciences (US), INOSIM Software (Germany), Insilico Biotechnology (Germany), LeadInvent Technologies (India), Rosa (US), Nuventra Pharma (US), and Genedata (Switzerland).
Transitional Medicine software expected to dominate the Transitional Medicine Market in 2017.
Based on product and service, the Transitional Medicine Market is segmented into software and services. In 2017, the Transitional Medicine software segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Transitional Medicine Market. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the growing adoption of Transitional Medicine software by pharmaceutical and research organizations and the increasing R&D investment for pharmaceutical research.
Based on end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in Transitional Medicine Market.
Based on end user, the Transitional Medicine Market is segmented into research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), regulatory authorities, and other end users (consulting firms, defense research and development organizations, nutraceutical companies, and food and agricultural companies).
The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increased R&D budgets of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies by different Transitional Medicine service providers are likely to boost the adoption of Transitional Medicine solutions in the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industry.
North America to dominate the Transitional Medicine Market
In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the Transitional Medicine Market followed by Europe. The large share of this geographical segment is attributed to factors such as growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, a large number of ongoing drug development processes, increased use of personalized medicine, and increasing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
Key Players:
Certara (US), Simulations Plus (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), Schrödinger (US), ACD/Labs (Canada), Chemical Computing Group (Canada), Physiomics (UK), Evidera (US), In silico biosciences (US), INOSIM Software (Germany), Insilico Biotechnology (Germany), LeadInvent Technologies (India), Rosa (US), Nuventra Pharma (US), and Genedata (Switzerland).
