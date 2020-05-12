SofemaOnline offers a special deal for monthly payment for Third country 145 Certifying Staff – Enrol today
As you know EASA requires Third country 145 Certifying Staff to complete EASA Part 66 Module 9 & Module 10 training as well as EASA Part 145 Initial & Recurrent Training.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 12, 2020 ) SofemaOnline presents the newest Part 145 training offers:
EASA Part 145 Recurrent Training with Voice-Over for 99 USD for the full program
(Human Factors / Fuel Tank Safety (FTS) & Electrical Wiring Interconnect System (EWIS))
EASA Part 66 Module 9 Human Factors & Module 10 Air Legislation
Full Online course for 299 USD
SofemaOnline www.sofemaonline.com offers multiple solutions to support your Certifying Staff, Initial & Recurrent training.
- Reduce the cost of your EASA Part 145 Certifying Staff, Initial & Recurrent training
- Secure a special price for the next 2 years
- Following Initial Payment to secure Pay Monthly Instalments
145 Organisational Opportunity
This presents the following opportunity for EASA Part 145 Organisations to ensure the availability of recurrent online training and for payment schedule which enables a significant saving over time.
Enrol Multiple Students to benefit from this price – pay monthly
By entering into a contract it is possible to secure the special prices, yet to only pay a 25% advance payment + a monthly fee.
Example: 40 Students enrolled for a 2-year Recurrent initial payment 25% – 1000 USD.
Followed by each month 150 USD (Review after 12 months).
Additional benefits of the contract include:
- Enrolment into the Sofema PTP program with associated discounts for online & classroom training.
- Ongoing support and additional special offers only available to PTP clients (for example a 10% Discount on the SofemaOnline Diploma Program)
Next Steps
If you operate a Third country AMO or Component Maintenance Facility this opportunity can help you to rationalise, achieve immediate savings and secure an effective training solution for the next years of operation.
To discuss further and review the contract please contact Ilija Vodasov – Director of Operations at Sofema Aviation Services, at office@sassofia.com.
EASA Part 145 Recurrent Training with Voice-Over for 99 USD for the full program
(Human Factors / Fuel Tank Safety (FTS) & Electrical Wiring Interconnect System (EWIS))
EASA Part 66 Module 9 Human Factors & Module 10 Air Legislation
Full Online course for 299 USD
SofemaOnline www.sofemaonline.com offers multiple solutions to support your Certifying Staff, Initial & Recurrent training.
- Reduce the cost of your EASA Part 145 Certifying Staff, Initial & Recurrent training
- Secure a special price for the next 2 years
- Following Initial Payment to secure Pay Monthly Instalments
145 Organisational Opportunity
This presents the following opportunity for EASA Part 145 Organisations to ensure the availability of recurrent online training and for payment schedule which enables a significant saving over time.
Enrol Multiple Students to benefit from this price – pay monthly
By entering into a contract it is possible to secure the special prices, yet to only pay a 25% advance payment + a monthly fee.
Example: 40 Students enrolled for a 2-year Recurrent initial payment 25% – 1000 USD.
Followed by each month 150 USD (Review after 12 months).
Additional benefits of the contract include:
- Enrolment into the Sofema PTP program with associated discounts for online & classroom training.
- Ongoing support and additional special offers only available to PTP clients (for example a 10% Discount on the SofemaOnline Diploma Program)
Next Steps
If you operate a Third country AMO or Component Maintenance Facility this opportunity can help you to rationalise, achieve immediate savings and secure an effective training solution for the next years of operation.
To discuss further and review the contract please contact Ilija Vodasov – Director of Operations at Sofema Aviation Services, at office@sassofia.com.
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.