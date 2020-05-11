Business Owners, Are You Prepared for Post Covid-19?
If you own a store, laundromat, night club, or restaurant, you need to read this!
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 11, 2020 ) IN THE NEW AGE (inthenewage.com) Jimmy Smith, Sales associate:
Ok, so it’s like this, the whole Covid-19 pandemic has without a doubt hurt almost every business in the USA, and of course the rest of the world, and because of this, we are getting so many phone calls with various business orders purchasing arcade games from us. What I am trying to say is, the ones that are planning to reopen, realize it is going to take some time to get their lost clientele to feel comfortable enough to come into their establishments.
So, this is what the proprietors are asking me. They want some kind of a secret weapon, meaning some kind of an arcade game that is so much fun to play, and that they cannot find in the other business ,like mine that will get them coming back into my establishment? The answer is YES!
We have a new line of arcade machines that include a giant 32” LCD screen, and is available in 2-plaayer, and 4-player arcade cabinets.
Additionally, and most importantly, these arcade machines include 3,500 classic arcade games all in one complete arcade game machine system!
The arcade games included are but certainly not limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Galaga, Donkey Kong, Defender, NBA Jam, Street Fighter games, KOF games, Metal Slug games, Arkinoid, Space Invaders, and just about any arcade game that came out during the late 1970’s, the 1980’s, the 1990’s, and even the 2,000’s. Yes, I realize, this seems too good to be true, however I assure you, we have it, it’s real, and business owners have been making so m much money from these multi-game arcade machines way before Covid-19 happened.
We have had customers who purchased these arcade machines purchasing a second and even a 3rd arcade game because one arcade games were not enough. And what I mean is, if there is one or two people playing the arcade game, no one else is able to insert their quarters and play it, therefore, by adding a second or third arcade game, they were able to increase their cash-flow by a long-shot!
Although we do not normally ask a customer how much money they are making from these arcade games, we have had a few tell us they sometimes make up to several hundred dollars per week per arcade machine. Additionally, sometimes they would purchase on of our virtual pinball machines that include over 2,000 classic pinball machines like Pinbot, Space Shuttle, Avengers, Batman, Spiderman and many more. A pinball machine like this, can make just as much money as one of our 3,500 & one arcade games. Now, coupling one, two, or even three arcade machines and a pinball machine like ours, who knows, you could feasibly increase your weekly cash-flow by $200-$400 per week! But, why stop there? If you are a night club owner, or own a restaurant and bar, your customers are certain to enjoy playing some music from one of our nostalgic Rock-Ola bubbler jukeboxes.
To learn more and view all game room products we sell visit our website today!
And start to prepare for the post covid-19 economy!
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
