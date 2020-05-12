Drug Screening Market Regulatory Approvals & Product Launches and Services
Drug Screening Market by Product ((Immunoassay Analyzer, Chromatography, Breathalyzer, Rapid Test Device, Assay Kits)), Drug Screening Services, Sample Type (Urine, Hair, Oral), End User (Workplace, Criminal Justice, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 12, 2020 ) Factors such as growing drug & alcohol consumption, enforcement of stringent laws mandating drug and alcohol testing, and regulatory approvals and new product & service launches are driving the growth of the market.
The drug screening market was valued at USD 4.86 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 8.63 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.
The global Drug Screening Market is Segmented on:
1. Product
2. Drug Screening Services
3. Sample Type
4. End-User
Based on end users, the market is segmented into workplaces, criminal justice systems and law enforcement, drug treatment centers, pain management centers, schools and colleges, hospitals, individual users, and drug testing laboratories. In 2017, the workplace testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market.
The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The dominance of the North American market is attributed to factors such as rising consumption of illicit drugs, availability of government funding to curb drug abuse, and the presence of laws supporting drug screening, and growing burden of accidents due to unsafe levels of alcohol consumption.
Key Market Players
Prominent players offering products for drug screening include Alere (US), Thermo Fisher (US), Drägerwerk (Germany), OraSure (US), Alfa Scientific Designs (US), Lifeloc (US), MPD, Inc. (US), Premier Biotech (US), Shimadzu (Japan), Siemens Healthineers (US). On the other hand, LabCorp (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Omega Laboratories (US), Psychemedics (US), CRL (US), SureHire (Canada), and CannAmm (Canada), are key players in the market.
