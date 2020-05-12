Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market and Increasing Global Prevalence of Infectious Diseases
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Assay, Kit & Reagent, Instruments), Disease Type (Hepatitis, HIV, HAI, HPV, TB, Influenza), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, PCR, NGS), End User (Hospital, Research Institute) - Global Forecast to
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Assay, Kit & Reagent, Instruments), Disease Type (Hepatitis, HIV, HAI, HPV, TB, Influenza), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, PCR, NGS), End User (Hospital, Research Institute) - Global Forecast to 2022
The global infectious disease diagnostics market was valued at USD 13.93 Billion in 2016 and projected to reach USD 19.35 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6%.
The Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is Segmented on:
1. Product & Service
2. Disease Type
3. Technology
4. End User
By product and service, assays, kits and reagents segment to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Increased accessibility and the increasing number of IDD tests conducted are the key drivers for this segment. Globally, the volume of IDD tests is increasing mainly due to the rising geriatric population; increasing prevalence of infectious diseases; increased variety of reagents available and analytical techniques employed; and the continuous launch of newer, faster, and more reliable products.
By technology, DNA sequencing & next-generation sequencing (NGS) segment to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Factors such as advancements in sequencing technologies, increasing awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine (in which this technology has significant applications), and increasing application of molecular diagnostic technologies in pharmacogenetics and point-of-care testing are expected to boost the growth of this technology in the future.
Key Market Players
The prominent players in this market areAbbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Diasorin, Luminex, Meridian Bioscience, Quidel, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific
