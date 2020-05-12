Solvent Evaporation Market Growing Development of Large-Molecule Biopharmaceuticals
Solvent Evaporation Market by Evaporator Type (Rotary Evaporator, Nitrogen Blow Down Evaporator, Centrifugal Evaporator), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research & Academic Institute), Region - Global Forecast to 20
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 12, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "Solvent Evaporation Market by Evaporator Type (Rotary Evaporator, Nitrogen Blow Down Evaporator, Centrifugal Evaporator), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research & Academic Institute), Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, This study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources.
Solvent Evaporation Market by Evaporator Type (Rotary Evaporator, Nitrogen Blow Down Evaporator, Centrifugal Evaporator), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research & Academic Institute), Region - Global Forecast to 2024
The global solvent evaporation market size is projected to reach USD 694 million by 2024 from USD 487 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.3%. Growth in this market is driven majorly by the growth of the biologics sector, increasing research & development expenditure, rising purity demands in end-use markets, and the growing development of large molecule biopharmaceuticals.
The rotary evaporators segment is expected to account for the largest solvent evaporators market share in 2018
Rotary evaporators are expected to be the most significant revenue contributor to the global market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for efficient & pure samples, growing investments in research & development by research institutes, rising demand for industrial-scale automation in terms of digitization, and the growing need for advanced analytical tools during drug diagnosis & research studies.
Key Players:
The prominent players in the solvent evaporation market are Yamato Scientific Co., Ltd. (Japan), BÜCHI Labortechnik AG (Switzerland), Biotage AB (Sweden), Heidolph Instruments GmbH & CO. KG (Germany), Labconco Corporation (US), Porvair plc (UK), IKA Works GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Steroglass Srl (Italy), Organomation Associates, Inc. (US), KNF Neuberger, Inc. (US), BioChromato, Inc. (Japan), Radleys (UK), LabTech S.r.l. (Italy), Abel Industries Canada Ltd. (Canada)
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
