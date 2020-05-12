Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market Growing Global Prevalence of Cancer
Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market by Method (Electron IORT, Intraoperative Brachytherapy), Products & Services (Accelerators, Treatment Planning System, Applicators, Afterloaders, Accessories), Application (Breast, Brain) - Global Forecasts to 2024
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 12, 2020 ) The global intraoperative radiation therapy market is projected to reach USD 68 million by 2024 from USD 48 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2024. The rising incidence of cancer, technological advancements, and advantages offered by IORT over conventional radiotherapy are the major factors driving the growth of the global market. Additionally, growing clinical trials exploring the use of IORT for various cancer applications is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players.
Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market by Method (Electron IORT, Intraoperative Brachytherapy), Products & Services (Accelerators, Treatment Planning System, Applicators, Afterloaders, Accessories), Application (Breast, Brain) - Global Forecasts to 2024
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=245000083
The Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market is Segmented on:
1. Method
2. Products & Services
3. Application
By method, the electron IORT segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
Based on method, the market is segmented into electron IORT and intraoperative brachytherapy. The electron IORT segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the market in 2019. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the wide range of benefits associated with it, including lesser treatment time, better depth of penetration, and optimal dose homogeneity.
By product & service, the product segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the intraoperative radiation therapy market
On the basis of product & service, the market is segmented into IORT products and services. In 2019, the products segment is expected to account for the largest market share.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=245000083
China, India, and Japan are the major countries responsible for the high growth of this regional market owing to factors such as the increasing per capita income, improving healthcare infrastructure, and supportive government activities in these emerging countries.
Key Market Players
ZEISS Group (Germany) and iCAD, Inc. (US) dominated the global intraoperative radiation therapy market. Other prominent players include IntraOp Medical Corporation (US), Ariane Medical Systems, Ltd. (UK), Sordina IORT Technologies S.p.A. (Italy), GMV Innovating Solutions (Spain), Sensus Healthcare, Inc.(US), Elekta AB (Sweden), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), and Eckert & Ziegler Group (Germany), among others.
Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market by Method (Electron IORT, Intraoperative Brachytherapy), Products & Services (Accelerators, Treatment Planning System, Applicators, Afterloaders, Accessories), Application (Breast, Brain) - Global Forecasts to 2024
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=245000083
The Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market is Segmented on:
1. Method
2. Products & Services
3. Application
By method, the electron IORT segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
Based on method, the market is segmented into electron IORT and intraoperative brachytherapy. The electron IORT segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the market in 2019. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the wide range of benefits associated with it, including lesser treatment time, better depth of penetration, and optimal dose homogeneity.
By product & service, the product segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the intraoperative radiation therapy market
On the basis of product & service, the market is segmented into IORT products and services. In 2019, the products segment is expected to account for the largest market share.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=245000083
China, India, and Japan are the major countries responsible for the high growth of this regional market owing to factors such as the increasing per capita income, improving healthcare infrastructure, and supportive government activities in these emerging countries.
Key Market Players
ZEISS Group (Germany) and iCAD, Inc. (US) dominated the global intraoperative radiation therapy market. Other prominent players include IntraOp Medical Corporation (US), Ariane Medical Systems, Ltd. (UK), Sordina IORT Technologies S.p.A. (Italy), GMV Innovating Solutions (Spain), Sensus Healthcare, Inc.(US), Elekta AB (Sweden), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), and Eckert & Ziegler Group (Germany), among others.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.