Tensiometer Market worth $151 million by 2024
Tensiometer Market by Product (Optical, Force, Volumetric, Bubble Pressure Tensiometer, Accessories), Industry (Chemical, Oil & Gas, Energy, Pharm
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 12, 2020 ) According to the new market research report “Tensiometer Market by Product (Optical, Force, Volumetric, Bubble Pressure Tensiometer, Accessories), Industry (Chemical, Oil & Gas, Energy, Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, Cosmetics, Research Laboratory), Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™ expected to reach USD 151 million by 2024 from an estimated value of USD 103 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.
The global market for tensiometer is primarily driven by the need to improve product quality and manufacturing processes, increasing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and technological advancements. However, the reluctance to switch from conventional methods and a dearth of skilled personnel will challenge market growth.
The Global tensiometer market is Segmented on:
1. Product
2. Industry
3. Region
Global Tensiometer Market Segmentation:
1. On the basis of product, the tensiometer market is segmented into optical tensiometers, force tensiometers, volumetric tensiometers, bubble pressure tensiometers, and accessories. The optical tensiometers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018.
2. On the basis of industry, the tensiometer market is segmented into chemical, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical, medical device, cosmetic, and other industries (food & beverage, materials & composite, textile, and paper & packaging industries).
Key Players:
KRÜSS GmbH (Germany), DataPhysics Instruments GmbH (Germany), Biolin Scientific AB (Sweden), Kyowa Interface Science Co. Ltd. (Japan), LAUDA Scientific GmbH (Germany), TECLIS Scientific (France), Apex Instruments Co. Pvt. Ltd. (India), Pro-Pack Materials (Singapore), USA KINO Industry Co. Ltd. (US), and Kibron Inc. Oy (Finland).
