Glycomics / Glycobiology Market Recent Development | Industry Report 2025
Glycomics / Glycobiology Market by Product (Enzymes (Glycosyltransferase, Glycosidase), Instruments (Mass Spectrometry, Chromatography), Carbohydrates, Reagents & Chemicals), Application (Disease Diagnostics), End-User (Academic) -Global Forecasts to 2025
The global glycomics market is estimated to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2020 to USD 2.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.8%.
According to the new market research report "Glycomics / Glycobiology Market by Product (Enzymes (Glycosyltransferase, Glycosidase), Instruments (HPLS, Mass Spectrometry, MALDITOF), Kits & Reagents (Glycoproteins)), Application (Diagnostic, Drug Discovery, Oncology), End User - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global glycobiology market is expected to reach USD 1,211.4 million by 2021 from USD 649.5 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 13.3%.
The Global Glycomics / Glycobiology Market is Segmented on:
1. Product
2. Instruments
3. Application
4. End User
The demand for glycomics products for drug discovery & development is estimated to grow at a high rate during the forecast period
Based on application, the glycomics market is segmented into drug discovery & development, disease diagnostics, and other applications. Drug discovery & development is the largest and the fastest-growing application segment in the market, majorly due to the increasing R&D investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and the growing number of drug discovery research activities in academic research institutes.
Enzymes segment accounted for the largest share of the glycomics market, by product, in 2019
The market is categorized into five product segments, namely, enzymes, instruments, kits, carbohydrates, and reagents & chemicals. The enzymes segment is expected to dominate the market in 2020 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the consumable nature of enzymes and their wide applications in a variety of R&D and drug discovery procedures.
Key Players:
Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), New England Biolabs (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Takara Bio (Japan), S-BIO (subsidiary of Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Japan), Waters Corporation (US), Asparia Glycomics S.L. (Spain), Bio-Techne (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), RayBiotech (US), Z Biotech (US), Chemily Glycoscience (US), Dextra Laboratories (UK), Lectenz Bio (US), and Ludger Ltd. (UK).
