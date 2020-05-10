FineCraft Contractors had a Successful Live Webinar
FineCraft Contractors, Inc., had a successful live webinar regarding the metro DC real estate market.
GAITHERSBURG, MD: FineCraft Contractors, Inc., (https://finecraftcontractors.com/) had a successful live webinar regarding the metro DC real estate market.
George Papaheraklis from FineCraft Contractors was a part of a successful live webinar on April 21, 2020 with Rob Chevez and Brad Preisinger titled “Good News from a Builder, Realtor and Banker.” In this webinar, the industry experts, including George Papaheraklis from FineCraft, shared how they have been navigating and maintaining success during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The live webinar helped inform clients and workers within the industry of what things currently look like for the industry during Covid-19.
Jimena L., a past client of FineCraft stated, “Finecraft Contractors is a well rounded professional company in the DC area. Their crew is highly skilled and the staff has superb customer service. Every project we have seen has exceeded our expectations. It is hard to find a building company with such high attention to detail. Working with the Finecraft family makes your experience enjoyable and gratifying.”
Yuctan H., another past client of FineCraft said, “We hired FineCraft to repair our master bathroom after the discovery of a leak and mold. The Finecraft team was very professional and a pleasure to work with. They listened to our concerns as well as our ideas and came up with recommendations that fit with the design. They have a great network of suppliers and we were able to find great deals on tiles, fixtures and granite.”
George Papaheraklis is the founder of FineCraft Contractors, Inc., located in Gaithersburg, MD. Since 1985, FineCraft has been building houses, additions, kitchens, baths and more for discerning families. Their blog can be seen at https://finecraftcontractors.com/blog/ and they can be reached at 301-330-9191.
