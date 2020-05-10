Western Blotting Market and the Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine
Western Blotting Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables), Application (Biomedical & Biochemical Research, Disease Diagnostics), End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) - Global Forecasts to 2021
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 10, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "Western Blotting Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables), Application (Biomedical & Biochemical Research, Disease Diagnostics), End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) - Global Forecasts to 2021",published by MarketsandMarkets™,The western blotting market is projected to reach USD 730.7 Million by 2021 from USD 574.8 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.9% in the next five years (2016 to 2021).
Browse in-depth TOC on “Western Blotting Market"
132 - Table
41 – Figures
169 – Pages
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=235810711
In the coming years, the western blotting market is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific region. This can be attributed to increasing government interest in biomedical & biotechnology industry in China, government initiatives supported by funding in Japan, growing funding for agriculture research in India, increasing diagnosis and related funding in Australia, and growing prevalence of herpes simplex virus (HSV) in southeast Asia.
New product launches was the major growth strategy adopted by players in the western blotting market. The western blotting market is dominated by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), and GE Healthcare (U.S.).
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=235810711
These players jointly accounted for approximately 80% of the market in 2016. Other players having significant presence in this market include Advasta, Inc. (U.S.), LI-COR Biosciences (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), and Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.).).
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. is the leading player in the western blotting market. The company is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products and systems to separate, detect, analyze, and purify complex biological and chemical materials. The company serves the fields of life science research, healthcare, and analytical chemistry with its innovative products and services. The company’s leading position in the market can be attributed to its wide customer base.
Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=235810711
Browse in-depth TOC on “Western Blotting Market"
132 - Table
41 – Figures
169 – Pages
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=235810711
In the coming years, the western blotting market is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific region. This can be attributed to increasing government interest in biomedical & biotechnology industry in China, government initiatives supported by funding in Japan, growing funding for agriculture research in India, increasing diagnosis and related funding in Australia, and growing prevalence of herpes simplex virus (HSV) in southeast Asia.
New product launches was the major growth strategy adopted by players in the western blotting market. The western blotting market is dominated by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), and GE Healthcare (U.S.).
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=235810711
These players jointly accounted for approximately 80% of the market in 2016. Other players having significant presence in this market include Advasta, Inc. (U.S.), LI-COR Biosciences (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), and Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.).).
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. is the leading player in the western blotting market. The company is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products and systems to separate, detect, analyze, and purify complex biological and chemical materials. The company serves the fields of life science research, healthcare, and analytical chemistry with its innovative products and services. The company’s leading position in the market can be attributed to its wide customer base.
Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=235810711
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.