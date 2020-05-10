Autoinjectors Market | Availability of Generic Versions of Autoinjectors
Autoinjectors Market by Therapy (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Anaphylaxis, Cardiovascular diseases, Psoriasis, Migraine), Type (Disposable, and Reusable), End Users (Homecare, and Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 10, 2020 ) According to the new market research report “Autoinjectors Market by Therapy (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Anaphylaxis, Cardiovascular diseases, Psoriasis, Migraine), Type (Disposable, and Reusable), End Users (Homecare, and Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global Autoinjectors Market is projected to reach USD 85.31 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 28.91 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period (2018-2023).
The key factors driving the growth of this market include the growing prevalence of targeted therapies such as rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis, rising incidence of anaphylaxis, and increasing number of regulatory approvals.
Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=173991724
The patent expiry of biologics in the coming years is also expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the autoinjectors market
Autoinjectors are used to self-administer drugs for the treatment of various diseases and conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, and anaphylaxis. Autoinjectors are easy to use, portable, and improve dosing accuracy, making them one of the most popular methods for the self-administration of drugs.
Disposable autoinjectors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
disposable autoinjectors are the most-preferred autoinjectors due to their ease of use and the presence of a built-in glass syringe (eliminates the need for manually loading the glass syringe), which makes it more convenient for patients with reduced dexterity or visual impairments.
Critical questions the report answers:
⏩ Which are the most significant revenue-generating regions for the market?
⏩ What are the significant upcoming trends in the market?
⏩ How will the market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities affect the market dynamics?
⏩ Which end-user segment is expected to witness maximum growth opportunities during the forecast period?
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
