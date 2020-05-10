Analytical Laboratory Services Market | Analytical Laboratory Services, By Public Health Organization
Analytical Laboratory Services Market by Public Health Organization, - by types of services (Stability, Raw Material, Physical Characterization, Method Validation, Microbial Testing, Environmental Monitoring, Bioanalytical Testing) - Forecast to 2021
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 10, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "Analytical Laboratory Services Market by Public Health Organization, - by types of services (Stability, Raw Material, Physical Characterization, Method Validation, Microbial Testing, Environmental Monitoring, Bioanalytical Testing) - Forecast to 2021", , published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global analytical laboratory services market, by public health organization is projected to reach USD 333.8 Million by 2021 from USD 202.8 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of around 10.5% during the forecast period
On the basis of type of service, the spend assessment is segmented into eight segments, namely, bioanalytical testing, batch release testing, stability testing, raw material testing, physical characterization, method validation, microbial testing, and environmental monitoring.
On the basis of type of service, the spend assessment is segmented into eight segments, namely, bioanalytical testing, batch release testing, stability testing, raw material testing, physical characterization, method validation, microbial testing, and environmental monitoring. In 2015, the bioanalytical testing segment accounted for the largest share of the analytical laboratory services market, by public health organization.
Target Audience :
⏩ Government Agencies
⏩ Nonprofit Organizations
⏩ Analytical Laboratories
⏩ Private Analytical Testing Providers
In 2015, North America commanded the largest share, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the RoW. Asia-Pacific represented the fastest-growing region for the market, by public health organization, primarily due to the fast-growing pharmaceutical industry in this region, increased government expenditure on healthcare, increasing number of highly competitive and extremely fragmented pharmaceutical companies, and increased spending by governments to set up new laboratories in Asian countries.
Key Market Players :
Food and Drug Administration (U.S.), European Medicines Agency (U.K.), Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (Germany), Agence française de sécurité sanitaire des produits de santé (France), Agenzia Italiana del Farmaco (Italy), the Spanish Medicines and Health Products Agency (Spain), Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (India), China Food and Drug Administration, and Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (Japan).
