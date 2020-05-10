Synthetic Biology Market; Increasing Research in Synthetic Drugs and Vaccines
Synthetic Biology Market by Tools (Oligonucleotides, Enzymes, Synthetic Cells), by Technology (Gene Synthesis, Bioinformatics), by Application (Tissue Regeneration, Biofuel, Renewable Energy, Food & Agriculture, Bioremediation) - Global Forecast to 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 10, 2020 ) The synthetic biology market is projected to reach USD 19.8 billion by 2025 from USD 6.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.9%. The growth of this market is primarily attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for synthetic genes & synthetic cells, wide range of applications of synthetic biology, declining cost of DNA sequencing & synthesizing, increasing R&D funding & initiatives in synthetic biology, and increasing investments in the market.
How much is the Synthetic Biology Market worth?
The synthetic biology market is projected to reach USD 19.8 billion by 2025 from USD 6.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.9%. The growth of this market is primarily attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for synthetic genes & synthetic cells, wide range of applications of synthetic biology, declining cost of DNA sequencing & synthesizing, increasing R&D funding & initiatives in synthetic biology, and increasing investments in the market.
Gene synthesis accounted for the largest share of the synthetic biology market in 2019 :
Based on technology, the market is segmented into gene synthesis, genome engineering, cloning, sequencing, site-directed mutagenesis, measurement & modeling, microfluidics, nanotechnology, and bioinformatics technologies. In 2019, the gene synthesis segment accounted for the largest share of the market.
Which are the key players in the synthetic biology market and how intense is the competition?
The prominent players in the synthetic biology market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Ginkgo Bioworks (US), Amyris, Inc. (US), Intrexon Corporation (US), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), Twist Bioscience (US), Synthetic Genomics, Inc. (US), Codexis, Inc. (US), Synthego Corporation (US), Creative Enzymes (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Cyrus Biotechnology Inc. (US), ATUM (US), TeselaGen (US), Arzeda (US), Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (US), and New England Biolabs (US).
