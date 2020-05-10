Vaccine Adjuvants Market | High Prevalence of Infectious and Zoonotic Diseases
Vaccine Adjuvants Market by Product Type (Particulate, Emulsions, Pathogen, Saponin), Route of Administration (Subcutaneous, Intramuscular), Disease Type (Infectious, Cancer), Application (Research, Commercial) & Application Category - Forecasts to 2021
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 10, 2020 ) The global vaccine adjuvants market is expected to reach USD 769.4 Million by 2021 from USD 467.0 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 10.5%. The global market is broadly classified into product type, route of administration, disease type, applications, and application categories.
1. Type
2. Route of Administration
3. Disease Type
4. Application
5. Application Category
On the basis of product type, the vaccine adjuvants market is segmented into pathogen components, adjuvant emulsions, particulate adjuvants, combination adjuvants, and others. The particulate adjuvants segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016. The adjuvant emulsions segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, subcutaneous, intranasal, intramuscular, intradermal, and others. The intramuscular segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global vaccine adjuvants market in 2016. Factors such as the rapidly growing geriatric population and vaccines for improved immunization are propelling the growth of this market.
Regional Analysis:
Geographically, the vaccine adjuvants market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). However, Asia is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the North American segment is primarily driven by the increasing geriatric population and rising incidences of diseases in the North American countries.
On the basis of disease type, the vaccine adjuvants market is segmented into infectious diseases, cancer, and others. The infectious diseases segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016. Factors such as high prevalence of infectious diseases, government & company initiatives, and high prevalence of cancer cases are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.
Key Players:
Brenntag Biosector (Denmark), CSL Limited (Australia), SEPPIC (France), Agenus, Inc. (U.S.), Novavax, Inc. (U.S.), SPI Pharma, Inc. (U.S.), Invivogen (U.S.), Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc. (U.S.), MVP Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), and OZ Biosciences (France).
