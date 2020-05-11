Bayer (Germany) and Cimbria A/S (Denmark) are the Leading Players in the Process Equipment Market
The necessity to increase food production and shrinking arable land has increased the demand for processed seeds, and consequently, seed processing equipment.
Process equipment market for seed industry includes processed seed market and seed processing equipment market. Seed processing is the refining stage of the post-harvest seed to prepare the seed for sowing or replanting, in the agricultural industry. The seed processing equipment includes the set of equipment required to make the harvested seed commercially available. The equipment considered includes those for grading, sorting, and treatment of the seed, which make it ready for sowing.
The processed seed market is organized and dominated by few large players such as Bayer (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Monsanto (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), and KWS Group (Germany), while seed processing equipment market is competitive and fragmented, with large-scale seed equipment manufacturers, such as Cimbria (Denmark), PETKUS Technologie (Germany), Lewis M. Carter Manufacturing (US), Westrup (Denmark), and Alvan Blanch Development Company (UK). The processed seed market is projected to reach USD 91.32 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 and seed processing equipment market is projected to reach USD 3.25 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017.
The key market players in process equipment market for seed industry adopted investments and strategic alliances among many important strategies-expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, and divestments-with other players to strengthen their businesses, to explore new and untapped markets, expanding in local areas of emerging markets, and developing a new customer base for long-term client relationships.
Bayer (Germany)
Bayer is one of the leading players in the agricultural industry and offers products that help in improving plant health. The company is engaged in seed, crop protection, and non-agricultural pest control businesses. The seeds segment develops provides the processed seed products such as those of cotton, soybean, canola, and vegetables through various brands. The company also provides seed treatment equipment through its Bayer Seed Growth segment.
The company has a global sales and distribution network in over 120 countries. Its key locations are situated in Germany, France, India, Brazil, and the US, with various subsidiaries.
In September 2016, the company acquired the GM seeds company, Monsanto (US) at USD 66 billion. This acquisition strengthened the company’s R&D along with the seed product portfolio.
Cimbria A/S (Denmark)
Cimbria A/S, a subsidiary of Your Agriculture Company (AGCO), is a leading agricultural equipment manufacturing company. The company operates in industrial processing, handling, and storage of grain and seed, as well as animal feed and foodstuffs and other bulk products and have expertise in conveying, drying, seed processing, electronic sorting, and storage.
The main production facilities of the company are in Denmark, Austria, Italy, and the Czech Republic; it has 18 subsidiaries in 18 countries. The company operates in 45 countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. In February 2017, the company expanded in Casablanca, Morocco as a part of its sales strategy to have a local representation in all primary markets.
